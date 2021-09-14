At JMU, former Highland Spring standout Antwane Wells Jr. is already building on big debut season

The sessions have included other quarterbacks and receivers, but Wells said that when Johnson is up to throw he always makes sure to hop to the front of the line to get reps with him — building the chemistry that’s been apparent in games for JMU.

“I don't care if I go to cut the line or anything. Because, I mean, that's my quarterback,” Wells said. “So I'm going to get every rep with him.”

On Saturday, JMU planned to try to take advantage of a Maine defense with a run-stop focus with pass plays out of run-pass option sets. And it worked.

Quick throws to the perimeter helped set up the major explosive plays, like Wells’ scores.

“I think that they executed at a really high level,” Maine coach Nick Charlton said.

Wells, after Saturday’s outing, is the CAA’s early receiving leader (12 catches, 239 yards, three touchdowns) and the sixth-year senior Johnson is the CAA’s early passing leader (44 of 58 for 677 yards and nine touchdowns).

But there’s no secret sauce. The connection the two have stems from the training both have put in, both together and apart.

And, on a day like this past Saturday, the rewards were big.