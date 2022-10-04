At midpoint of schedule, Virginia Union seems primed for shot at CIAA title

As Damontay Rhem explored Virginia Union as a potential transfer destination, he could already see the makings of a program that was building toward being a CIAA title contender.

After all, the Panthers nearly booked a ticket to the CIAA title game in 2018, a head-to-head tiebreaker with Bowie State standing in the way of a Northern Division title. They then, at 5-2 in league play, finished third in the division in 2019.

The on-field success, plus VUU’s master’s program in education, appealed to Rhem. The linebacker, from Wendell, N.C., hopped over in 2020 from N.C. State, where he had completed his undergraduate studies.

“I just saw the opportunity to really stretch this and [make] it a little bit more,” Rhem said Tuesday, of the Panthers football team.

Things have indeed turned out that way — and then some, perhaps.

VUU — at 5-0 overall, and 3-0 in CIAA play — is off to its best start this year since 2007, when it began 6-0. The Panthers this week shot up to No. 12 in the nation in the American Football Coaches Association Division II poll.

They have the best overall record in the CIAA and, at the midpoint of the regular-season schedule, are speeding toward a shot at a spot at the elusive CIAA title game — for an opportunity at what would be a first league crown in 21 years.

The back half of VUU’s schedule begins Saturday, with a homecoming bout against Elizabeth City State (1-4, 1-2 CIAA), a noon kickoff at Hovey Field.

“I knew we had all the ingredients to be a championship-level team,” VUU coach Alvin Parker said Tuesday, of his appraisal of this year’s team heading into the season. “I knew we had a bunch of good staff members in place, I knew we had a bunch of good kids in place, to help us make a run. So I kind of saw it."

Parker would certainly know from experience. Now in his fourth season at the helm at VUU, Parker was an offensive assistant on the staff of Panthers coach Willard Bailey, the program’s all-time wins leader (151), when VUU won its last CIAA title in 2001.

Bailey was also Parker’s coach when Parker played for the Panthers in the ’90s. So Parker said that, in a lot of ways, he tries to emulate the way Bailey operated. And in terms of the players, the traits that characterized the 2001 team are similar to ones he sees in this year’s group.

“The attitude these guys have had from the time we started our offseason workouts was pretty much the same as what I saw with that team back in '01,” Parker said. “A lot of the camaraderie, a lot of the same goals that everybody has. Not a lot of individual goals and things like that, that you saw from that team, I think this team has as well."

On the field, the Panthers have rolled to a standing as the top scoring offense in the nation, averaging 52.8 points. Running back Jada Byers has been the chief engine. The 5-7, 180-pound sophomore from Hammonton, N.J., is averaging 178.2 rushing yards and has 11 total rushing touchdowns, both tops in the nation.

He’s been named the CIAA’s offensive back of the week for five straight weeks.

“You have a different type of feeling when you’re winning, and you want to keep winning,” Byers said Tuesday. “So everybody says, ‘We’re going to come out here, we’re going to compete and do what we got to do best. And win the day.’ And then, tomorrow, we’re going to come back at it.”

Defensively, VUU is third nationally in tackles for loss (10.4 per game), and has held opponents to an average of 275 yards, 24th in the country. And Panthers special teams units have blocked eight kicks, which leads the nation.

Still, Parker said his group has been far from perfect. Rhem wants to see greater consistency in games, from start to finish.

The players, Parker said, know they haven’t won anything quite yet. He's been impressed by their persistent desire to improve. They’re living in the moment, Rhem said.

And it’s that steady approach that could finally get them to Salem, and the title game, in November.

Rhem and Parker have long seen the possibility.

“The most rewarding part, in my mind, is just winning the day,” Byers said of VUU’s run. “Winning every day, day by day.”