At R-MC, New Kent High alum Wade Grubbs found spot to root, bloom, sack

Love to lift. Major positive, and New Kent High alum Wade Grubbs, now a Randolph-Macon defensive tackle, has regularly occupied the weight room since eighth grade.

Work construction. That physical pursuit also helps, and Grubbs has done so during springs and summers for many years.

Split wood. This appears on the Grubbs portfolio, too, and qualifies as another plus for aspiring college linemen interested in building power.

And then …

“Try to let it all come out on the field,” said Grubbs, a sophomore whose seven-and-a-half sacks rank third in Division III.

The Yellow Jackets (5-0, 2-0 ODAC) check in at No. 16 in the American Football Coaches Association Division III Coaches' Poll heading into their homecoming Saturday against Bridgewater (5-0, 2-0 ODAC). It's a meeting of the league’s only two unbeaten teams.

In Grubbs' case, above all in developing into a standout defensive lineman is finding the proper spot to root and bloom.

It took Grubbs, a 6-foot 240-pounder, some soul-searching. While a senior at New Kent, he committed to Division II West Virginia Wesleyan over R-MC.

“As it got closer down to the time of leaving, it just didn’t feel right,” said Grubbs.

He reflected on the relationships he began to forge during his recruiting visit to R-MC, and the words of Yellow Jackets coach Pedro Arruza when Grubbs informed him that West Virginia Wesleyan was the choice.

“He said if I ever needed anything or if I had a change of heart, just give him a call,” said Grubbs.

He made that call about a month later.

“I just decided West Virginia Wesleyan wasn’t the place for me, and Randolph-Macon was going to be my home,” said Grubbs. “I don’t where I’d personally be if I wasn’t at Randolph-Macon right now. It’s a great place to be and I’m so happy I came here.”

The Yellow Jackets had four interceptions in last Saturday’s 55-7 ODAC win at Averett and as would be expected, pressure applied to the quarterback played a jumbo role. Grubbs’ description of his preferred pass-rushing moves:

“I like to do a club chop, and then I like to do a little shock and shed,” he said. It all depends on what Grubbs has seen during the week on video from blockers he’ll face.

R-MC allows 21 rush yards per game, which ranks second nationally, forcing opponents to the air.

“Up front, we try to control the line of scrimmage, free up our linebackers and our defensive backs to make plays,” said Grubbs. “Our big thing is stop the run, make the (opponent) pass the ball on us, and then we can do what we do best and make that team one-dimensional.”

R-MC has scored at least 40 points in each of its first five games for the first time in program history.