At R-MC, the 'Buzz' is Mr. and Mrs. Anthony leading successful men's, women's hoops teams

Take one of Randolph-Macon College’s finest men’s basketball players and one of the top players from the Yellow Jackets women’s team. Pair them in 10 games of H-O-R-S-E. Who wins the majority of the time?
“It would probably be 7-3, him,” she said.
He believes the margin would be slimmer and thinks the advantage is his only “because I have more stupid basketball summer-camp trick shots in my bag than she does. I do think she is a pure shooter.”
Each knows the other's game well, which is unsurprising. Buzz Anthony and Becca Anthony are man and wife.
Becca and Buzz wed on Aug. 23, 2021, near Wilmington, N.C., where the groom’s parents reside. Becca and Buzz briefly honeymooned in Florida before heading to Ashland for their fifth years at R-MC. The NCAA extended eligibility of all winter-sports athletes from last season due to the pandemic.
Buzz, originally from Arnold, Md., majors in math. Becca, from Amelia, studies biology and intends to become a nurse. On campus, they don’t answer questions about hoops or academic pursuits nearly as often as they deal with inquiries about their decision to marry before leaving college.
“Like a lot of couples, we had some adversity, mostly my knuckle-headedness,” said Buzz. “And so I grew a lot as a man through it. I was shown awesome grace by Becca and her family. The big thing was coming to faith. We’re both big believers in Jesus.
“It was kind of like, ‘Hey, if we’re going to do this, this is going to be a for-life kind of thing.”
He concluded, “I want to start my marriage by prioritizing my wife over basketball, over school. There’s always going to be worldly things that’ll get in the way of timing. She was all for it, and we thought we’d be able to witness and tell not only our story but the story that the Lord’s writing through us.”
Buzz proposed on Feb. 6, 2021, in Ashland’s Poor Farm Park.
“He had all my friends hidden behind the amphitheater in the woods,” Becca said. Buzz arranged a special lighting setup and adorned the scene with rose petals.
“It was special,” said Becca. “He had just played a game, or was about to have a game, I think. So, I was like, ‘How were you able to function? You’ve probably been nervous for the past week or two.’”
They met in January of 2018 at a social gathering. Becca was celebrating her birthday. They began dating several months later. Becca, formerly Becca Arrington, and Buzz regularly trained for basketball together during the past few years. One-on-one matches stopped following an unforgettable initial challenge.
“I had the ball, because ladies first,” Becca said. “I was just holding it, giggling or whatever.”
Buzz swiped at it for a steal, slapping up at the ball, which hit Becca in the face.
“I was like, ‘We’re done. We’re not playing anymore,’” she said.
Said Buzz, “Never played since.”
Connor Anthony got his fitting-for-a-Yellow-Jacket nickname from his parents. His mother goes by "Bee." His father's nickname as a younger man was "B." Connor Anthony explained, "So, they were having a kid and they said, 'Two bees make a buzz.'"
The 5-foot-11 guard is no ordinary Division III player. Buzz, a five-year starter, was All-American last season and is the only three-time Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the year in league history. This season, Buzz averages 19.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists for R-MC (12-1, 4-0 ODAC), Division III’s top-ranked team heading into Wednesday’s game at Shenandoah.
Becca is a 5-8 three-year starter and 2021 all-ODAC choice. She averages 10.7 points and 3.9 rebounds for R-MC (8-3, 6-0 ODAC), which shared the league lead heading into Wednesday’s game at Eastern Mennonite.
At home, the conversation sometimes shifts from household concerns to the best way to attack a zone press. Buzz intends to coach on the college level, after he takes a shot at playing professionally at a to-be-determined level, perhaps not in this country.
“She’s had dreams and wants to do things, but she’s been amazing about just encouraging, supporting me and kind of like, ‘Hey, I’ll sacrifice and we’ll go run after your dream and make an adventure out it,’” Buzz said of Becca. “I’m really appreciative of her.”
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor