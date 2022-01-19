At R-MC, the 'Buzz' is Mr. and Mrs. Anthony leading successful men's, women's hoops teams

Take one of Randolph-Macon College’s finest men’s basketball players and one of the top players from the Yellow Jackets women’s team. Pair them in 10 games of H-O-R-S-E. Who wins the majority of the time?

“It would probably be 7-3, him,” she said.

He believes the margin would be slimmer and thinks the advantage is his only “because I have more stupid basketball summer-camp trick shots in my bag than she does. I do think she is a pure shooter.”

Each knows the other's game well, which is unsurprising. Buzz Anthony and Becca Anthony are man and wife.

Becca and Buzz wed on Aug. 23, 2021, near Wilmington, N.C., where the groom’s parents reside. Becca and Buzz briefly honeymooned in Florida before heading to Ashland for their fifth years at R-MC. The NCAA extended eligibility of all winter-sports athletes from last season due to the pandemic.

Buzz, originally from Arnold, Md., majors in math. Becca, from Amelia, studies biology and intends to become a nurse. On campus, they don’t answer questions about hoops or academic pursuits nearly as often as they deal with inquiries about their decision to marry before leaving college.