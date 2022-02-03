At RVA Sports Awards, Tiki Barber looking forward to sharing special moments

Tiki Barber still remembers how the recognition he received growing up made him feel.

Barber — before he was an ACC player of the year at UVA and a Pro Bowler in the NFL — was a star at Cave Spring High School in Roanoke.

He excelled in both football and track, with more than 3,000 yards rushing and state championships in the long jump and triple jump among his accomplishments.

With that came honors that included back-to-back Roanoke Times male athlete of the year awards as a Cave Spring junior and senior, in 1992 and 1993. He shared the award with his twin brother, Ronde, in 1992.

And for an athlete whose career was beginning to take off, he feels those types of honors put him on a different path.

“The Timesland, or any of these local Roanoke Valley awards that I was able to win and partake in, it really made me feel special. ... And the coverage that the Roanoke Times and other newspapers had for me down there, it got me used to being talked about, and talked to,” Barber said Wednesday. “And it was invaluable.”