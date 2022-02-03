At RVA Sports Awards, Tiki Barber looking forward to sharing special moments

Tiki Barber still remembers how the recognition he received growing up made him feel.
Barber — before he was an ACC player of the year at UVA and a Pro Bowler in the NFL — was a star at Cave Spring High School in Roanoke.
He excelled in both football and track, with more than 3,000 yards rushing and state championships in the long jump and triple jump among his accomplishments.
With that came honors that included back-to-back Roanoke Times male athlete of the year awards as a Cave Spring junior and senior, in 1992 and 1993. He shared the award with his twin brother, Ronde, in 1992.
And for an athlete whose career was beginning to take off, he feels those types of honors put him on a different path.
“The Timesland, or any of these local Roanoke Valley awards that I was able to win and partake in, it really made me feel special. ... And the coverage that the Roanoke Times and other newspapers had for me down there, it got me used to being talked about, and talked to,” Barber said Wednesday. “And it was invaluable.”
That personal experience, the memories of the encouragement that Barber was provided then, was one of the reasons he jumped at the opportunity to be the inaugural host of a new venture in Richmond that will bloom on Saturday — the RVA Sports Awards.
The sold-out event will take place at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, and will be broadcast on CBS 6, starting at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. It’ll recognize standout athletes and leaders in the area, with Barber steering the ship.
“I think having an event like this in Richmond and championing these local talents, these local heroes, is something that I know will go a long way,” Barber said.
Barber, in addition to his ACC player of the year honor in football at UVA, set what was then a school long jump record on his first attempt as a member of the track & field team in 1994. Then, in football, he finished with 3,389 career rushing yards, which was also a record at the time. It’s still second in program history.
He was taken in the second round, 36th overall, by the Giants in the 1997 NFL draft, which set in motion a 10-year NFL career, all in New York. Barber is still the Giants franchise record holder for all-purpose yards (17,359), rushing yards (10,449) and rushing touchdowns (55). He was selected to the Pro Bowl each of the final three years of his career, from 2004-06.
Meanwhile, Barber has in the years since he retired carved out a variety of roles in broadcast media — from the “Today” show to Olympic coverage and more. And, since 2013, Barber has hosted a sports radio show with Brandon Tierney. It began as part of the CBS Sports Radio Network and, this year, “Tiki & Tierney” moved to WFAN in New York.
The show airs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays. In recent weeks, he’s mixed in preparation for Saturday's awards show.
“The prep for me is easy. I'm a people person,” Barber said. “And I like interacting with folks. I love reading stories and championing those that deserve it.”
Elsewhere, Barber has stayed busy with business ventures that include a live events company he started called Thuzio, that was acquired this past fall by TrillerNet, which is known in part for Verzuz and Triller Fight Club. Also influence marketing software platform Julius, that he is a co-founder of.
He also mentioned that his wife, Traci Johnson, is now on the “Real Housewives of New Jersey,” which had its Season 12 premiere on Tuesday.
"My life is varied, but it's awesome,” Barber said. “And I'm enjoying it, and I love it."
Besides hosting, Barber is looking forward this weekend to just being back at home, in Virginia — he said he hasn’t been down in a while, he doesn’t get a chance to as often as he would like.
But he’s also excited to hear stories, share stories and to encourage. He knows what that meant to him years ago, and is looking forward to getting to play a part in the same.
“Obviously it'll feel unbelievable in the moment, but you never know what kind of influence it's going to have for their future,” Barber said of the honors that will be given Saturday. “And so, to be a part of that, in my home state, it was a no-brainer."
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr