At UVA, a return to in-person football recruiting meant extra personal touches

While Anderson and Tujague wouldn’t want to endure the recruiting restrictions that came with the pandemic again, both said the amount of face time the NCAA allowed over Zoom gave them the chance to get to know recruits at an even higher level before ever meeting them in person.

That helped the coaches and Anderson’s staff, led by on-campus recruiting coordinator Blaire Hodges, to put together visits that were designed for each prospect, down to making sure each got to eat his favorite food at a local Charlottesville restaurant.

“It always revolved around food,” Tujague said. “Whatever their favorite food was, we made sure we incorporated that. I ate at a different spot every time.”

Much of the leg work of recruiting visits was handled via Zoom, so the 48 hours prospects spent at the school could be more intimate.

Certain things, Tujague and Anderson said, were standard, including academic sessions and time with current players. And, of course, every UVA prospect visits head coach Bronco Mendenhall’s ranch for the chance to ride a horse.