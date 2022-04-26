At UVA, Tony Elliott is embracing all the off the field work that comes with being a football coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Tony Elliott studied a lot more than X’s and O’s and leadership strategies during his 11 seasons as an assistant football coach for Dabo Swinney at Clemson. The expansive role of head coach demands a seemingly unending commitment to off the field matters, from engaging former players, to reaching out to fans to glad-handing boosters.

“Part of the reason I was patient, transitioning from Clemson to becoming a head coach, is because I I observed and I watched and I talked to Coach Swinney about it,” said Elliott, who just completed his first spring leading the Virginia program. “I could see that that's a huge part of the job and I wanted to make sure that I was at a place where I was ready to be fully committed to that aspect of it.”

Elliott said the exterior demands of the job might challenge his assistant more than they challenge him, as he’s constantly asking, “What do I have next? What do I have next? What do I have next? It just kind of keeps me on track.”

In addition to overseeing the installation of new offensive and defensive schemes, managing both high school recruiting and transfer portal recruiting, laying the foundation for how he wants his program to operate and getting himself and his family acclimated to a new home, Elliott has made sure to be present for that other aspect of being a head coach at a Power Five school.

Friday night, on the eve of the spring game, Elliott threw out the first pitch before UVA’s baseball game against North Carolina. He also spent time, all weekend long, with a large contingent of former players who came back to Charlottesville to be a part of Elliott’s first spring game.

Former NFL players, including Aaron Brooks, Chris Long and Heath Miller, have been visitors at practices this spring.

Earlier this month, Elliott spent time at a Black alumni cookout event, a gesture that impressed assistant coach – and former UVA great – Chris Slade.

“I texted him and said, ‘Tony that was huge. Now you’re going to get the support of a lot of alum who have never really been involved in football,’” said Slade. “That was big. We never had a coach do that. He wanted to get intertwined with the alumni.”

Slade is one of three former Virginia players Elliott has on his staff, along with Marques Hagans and Clint Sintim. Away from the coaching aspect of his position, Elliott has gone to that group to help him understand and embrace UVA’s culture.

Slade first got to know Elliott when Elliott recruited the high school Slade coached at for Clemson. And while Elliott has grown and evolved as a coach and a leader, Slade said he’s also remained true to the characteristics that make him successful.

“He’s exactly what he was when I met him 10 years ago in terms of the way he handles people,” said Slade. “How humble he is, his approach, his beliefs.”

Those traits, Elliott’s assistants say, help him connect with all different types of supporters of the UVA program. And there is momentum around the Cavaliers, who last week announced a record $40 million anonymous donation from a former athlete and already had plans to break ground on a new football facility in the coming weeks.

Saturday, before the game, Elliott brought back the Wahoo Walk, where fans could cheer the players as they walked to the stadium on game day.

“This isn’t Tony Elliott’s program; this is Virginia football,” said Elliott. “And Virginia football encompasses everybody.”