At UVA, Virginia Tech, strength coaches get the first chance to establish culture for new programs

At UVA, the 34-year-old Smotherman, who goes by the monikers 'Smo' or 'Coach Smo,' has already hired the rest of his staff, a trio of assistants in Will Harrison from Kansas, Drew McDuffie from Duke, and Jaylan Reid from Virginia Tech.

Like UVA, the Hokies are undergoing a coaching change. Justin Fuente was fired in November and new coach Brent Pry tapped Old Dominion’s Dwight Galt IV, who worked with Pry at Penn State, to take over Tech’s strength program.

“He’s a culture driver,” said Pry. “He’s as likeminded as anybody I’ve hired. I worked with (him). I worked with his father for 12 years. He gets me. He knows what my vision is for Virginia Tech football. He’s off and running with that already.”

Pry said Galt and his staff will be able to help him evaluate the players he’s inherited, learning in the weight room and on the conditioning fields who are vocal leaders, who leads by example, who has physical toughness to push through hard times.