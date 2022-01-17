At UVA, Virginia Tech, strength coaches get the first chance to establish culture for new programs

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Tony Elliott has been using the acronym H.E.A.R.T as he’s explained what he’ll demand from his Virginia football team in his first year as a head coach – humility, effort, accountability, respect and toughness.
Elliott, the former Clemson offensive coordinator UVA hired in December to take over for Bronco Mendenhall, won’t truly get to do any hands-on coaching with his new players until spring practice in March.
But in the two months leading up to that, Elliott’s strength and conditioning coach and that staff will begin laying the foundation for what Elliott hopes to build with the Cavaliers, that heart.
“Not let it be just a graphic on a wall or a slide on power-point presentation,” said Adam Smotherman, who came to UVA from Clemson, where he was strength and conditioning assistant for nine years. “Our job, utilizing the vehicle of strength and conditioning, is to make sure we tangibly help build those qualities that he wants."
That process will begin Wednesday, the start of mandatory workouts for Virginia’s returning players. Elliott not only retained three on-field coaches – Marques Hagans, Clint Sintim and Garret Tujague – but he kept an assistant strength coach, Nate Pototschnik, as well.
Smotherman, a perpetually upbeat Tennessee native and former Vanderbilt defensive tackle, started at Clemson as a graduate assistant in 2011, the same year Elliott became the running backs coach there.
At UVA, the 34-year-old Smotherman, who goes by the monikers 'Smo' or 'Coach Smo,' has already hired the rest of his staff, a trio of assistants in Will Harrison from Kansas, Drew McDuffie from Duke, and Jaylan Reid from Virginia Tech.
Like UVA, the Hokies are undergoing a coaching change. Justin Fuente was fired in November and new coach Brent Pry tapped Old Dominion’s Dwight Galt IV, who worked with Pry at Penn State, to take over Tech’s strength program.
“He’s a culture driver,” said Pry. “He’s as likeminded as anybody I’ve hired. I worked with (him). I worked with his father for 12 years. He gets me. He knows what my vision is for Virginia Tech football. He’s off and running with that already.”
Pry said Galt and his staff will be able to help him evaluate the players he’s inherited, learning in the weight room and on the conditioning fields who are vocal leaders, who leads by example, who has physical toughness to push through hard times.
“Those guys are the first ones to recognize those traits that are important to us,” said Pry. “That’s an area where there’s a lot of adversity. There’s tough times. There’s competitive times. You really start to know a young man in terms of, what is made up of? Is he a competitor? Is he mentally tough? Is he a leader? Your strength coaches are in those adverse situations with your players and they can identity those things the quickest. Who rises to the top?”
Tech declined to make Galt available to the media.
At UVA, Smotherman said that process will begin with developing relationships with his new players as both sides – coaches and athletes – get to know each other.
“Starting that process of building trust,” said Smotherman. “Building that and making sure that they know who we are, what we’re about. And we learn who they are and what they’re about. Learning them on an individual basis. And then also collectively as a team, as a unit. And then from there, laying the foundation of Coach Elliott’s vision and what he wants this program to be.”
Since it will be Smotherman and his staff who get the first crack and laying that foundation while working hands-on with the players, starting this week, he compared the opportunity and importance to a reported quote from the late astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon. It relates to the importance in starting in the right direction.
“If you're an inch off on landing, no big deal,” repeated Smotherman. “If you're an inch off on takeoff, you miss the moon by a million miles.”
Smotherman has been entrusted with the launch of Elliott’s new UVA program. And he’s eager to get to work.
