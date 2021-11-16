At Vanderbilt on Wednesday, VCU will be out for productive response from Saturday loss

And though it’s 43-80 during the past five years, Vanderbilt has the SEC preseason player of the year in Scotty Pippen Jr., the son of six-time NBA champ Scottie Pippen.

Pippen last season set a Vanderbilt sophomore record with 20.8 points per game. That was 16th in the country. Pippen also averaged 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals, both second in the SEC. He was a first-team all-SEC pick.

He dropped 30 points in the Commodores’ win over Texas State on Sunday.

What stands out to Rhoades about Pippen are the various things he can do with the ball in his hands — from stretching the defense off ball screens, either with a play for himself or for a teammate, to getting downhill.

Pippen has been adept at drawing fouls, too, which will require defensive discipline from VCU. According to KenPom.com, he was sixth in the nation last year, drawing an average of 7.4 fouls.

“He’s going to make plays, just got to limit them,” Rhoades said. “Make it really hard for him. And, over a course of a game, try to put him in situations where it’s difficult for him, right? And don’t give him easy ones to get going.”

Pippen, a point guard, also will provide another early test for VCU freshman point guard Jayden Nunn.