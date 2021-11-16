At Vanderbilt Wednesday, VCU will be out for productive response from Saturday loss

VCU, entering the week, had to move forward from Saturday’s setback against Wagner. There was no choice about that.

But coming off a below-par performance, particularly offensively, the Wagner game isn’t something coach Mike Rhoades wants the Rams to forget. Instead, he said, it has to be something that they learn from and something that motivates them to improve.

“Saturday night was unacceptable,” Rhoades said. “It was not the way we perform in the Stu. It's not the way we perform with a VCU uniform on.”

Improvement has to come quickly, and drastically, Rhoades said. Especially with the Rams’ first road game ahead Wednesday — and at an SEC school in Vanderbilt at that.

It’s the start of a home-and-home series between the Rams and Commodores, and it tips off at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be available to stream online through SEC Network+, part of the ESPN family.

“It starts with me. I got to do a better job of working with these guys and teaching these guys,” Rhoades said. “We got a lot of guys in new roles, and we got a lot of new faces. But it's not an excuse. Our defense is pretty darn good. But our offense is anemic.