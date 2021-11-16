At Vanderbilt Wednesday, VCU will be out for productive response from Saturday loss

VCU, entering the week, had to move forward from Saturday’s setback against Wagner. There was no choice about that.
But coming off a below-par performance, particularly offensively, the Wagner game isn’t something coach Mike Rhoades wants the Rams to forget. Instead, he said, it has to be something that they learn from and something that motivates them to improve.
“Saturday night was unacceptable,” Rhoades said. “It was not the way we perform in the Stu. It's not the way we perform with a VCU uniform on.”
Improvement has to come quickly, and drastically, Rhoades said. Especially with the Rams’ first road game ahead Wednesday — and at an SEC school in Vanderbilt at that.
It’s the start of a home-and-home series between the Rams and Commodores, and it tips off at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be available to stream online through SEC Network+, part of the ESPN family.
“It starts with me. I got to do a better job of working with these guys and teaching these guys,” Rhoades said. “We got a lot of guys in new roles, and we got a lot of new faces. But it's not an excuse. Our defense is pretty darn good. But our offense is anemic.
“And you can play great defense, but you got to be able to move the ball and you got to be able to execute plays and finish plays, and score points. And we're not doing that.”
On Saturday night, Rhoades reviewed the tape of the Wagner game a first time. Then again on Sunday morning.
Then VCU watched the film as a team later in the day Sunday. It was an honest session, laying out the truth of where individual players have to get better and where the Rams have to get better as a team.
Rhoades felt some of the same issues that showed up in VCU’s Nov. 9 seasoning opening win against Saint Peter’s were magnified against a better team in Wagner Saturday. Namely a lack of effective ball movement to find higher quality shots. Too much stagnation.
The Rams’ 44 points Saturday were their least in 16 years.
“It's choppy is the word I used with our guys,” Rhoades said. “And we got to get back to sharing that ball, keeping that ball hot, not standing around.”
And defensively, while VCU held Saint Peter’s and Wagner to a combined 33.9% shooting percentage — a mark that ranks 28th in the country — rebounding has been another area of concern.
The Rams’ rebound margin rate through the first two games is minus-12.5, which is tied for 333rd nationally. VCU was outrebounded 42 to 24 against Wagner.
“Teams come in, we can never get outworked on our own floor, that's one thing we can take pride in,” forward Levi Stockard III said. “That's one thing that don’t have nothing to do with basketball."
Vanderbilt has been coached by former 18-year NBA veteran Jerry Stackhouse the past three seasons. And while 43-80 over the past five years, Vanderbilt has the SEC preseason player of the year in Scotty Pippen Jr., the son of six-time NBA champ Scottie Pippen.
Pippen, last season, set a Vanderbilt sophomore record with 20.8 points per game. That also was 16th in the country. Pippen also averaged 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals, both second in the SEC. He was a first-team all-SEC pick.
He dropped 30 points in the Commodores’ win over Texas State on Sunday. What stands out to Rhoades about Pippen are the variety of things he can do with the ball in his hands — from stretching the defense off of ball screens, either with a play for himself or for a teammate, to getting downhill.
Pippen has been adept at drawing fouls, too, which will require defensive discipline from VCU. He, according to KenPom.com, was sixth in the nation last year, drawing an average of 7.4 fouls per 40 minutes.
“He's going to make plays, just got to limit them,” Rhoades said. “Make it really hard for him. And, over a course of a game, try to put him in situations where it's difficult for him, right? And don't give him easy ones to get going.”
Pippen, a point guard, will also provide another early test for VCU freshman point guard Jayden Nunn.
Nunn tweaked his right knee on Saturday, and wound up playing just four minutes in the second half. Junior Marcus Tsohonis, a transfer from Washington who has backed up Nunn, played the final 6:02. Rhoades said Monday that Nunn felt better on Sunday.
“He doesn't have to be a hero, he just has to be himself,” Rhoades said of Nunn. “Be himself and be steady. But also be fearless, too. Don't worry about making mistakes.”
Stockard said after Saturday’s game that, following that outing, all the Rams can do is respond.
What kind of response will that be? It’ll show at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
“I believe in these guys, I know how bad these guys want it,” Rhoades said. “But we got to stick to who we are and what we do. And our offense will improve when we play through each other. Our offense will improve when we don't make the game so hard on ourselves.”
