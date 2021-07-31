At VCU, Rams tread slowly into new name, image, likeness era

As name, image and likeness policy progressed, VCU track athlete Sebastian Evans followed it closely.

All of the former Thomas Dale standout’s best friends from high school are college athletes as well. And the friends share a group chat wherein they discuss NCAA happenings like NIL.

Still, Evans didn’t necessarily expect to see the day that he and his peers could reap NIL benefits while they themselves were still in college, able to earn compensation through their positions as athletes.

"Just being a fan of sports, and seeing the negativity that comes with paying college athletes. And then entering a time where it's less stigmatized and we're just in this new era, I mean, talking about it right now I can't even believe it,” said Evans, a rising senior.

Earlier this summer, with NIL laws set to go into effect in several states, the NCAA fast tracked an interim policy that went into effect July 1 and allowed college athletes across the country to begin reaping NIL benefits.

One month in, at VCU, the beginning of the NIL era hasn’t come with an opening of floodgates, with significant deals agreed to. Rather, it’s been more like dipping toes into the water so far.