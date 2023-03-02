CHARLOTTESVILLE – Going into his senior season of high school, Dante Harris carried basketball scholarship offers from mid- and low-major programs. His coach, former Virginia star Curtis Staples, had some advice for him.

“I told him, ‘Don’t accept any of that right now. You gotta wait,” said Staples. “Everybody’s going to see how good you are. And in the end, they’re going to need you.’”

Staples went one step further, urging Harris not to use social media to advertise the offers he’d received to that point.

“‘Trust me on this: Don’t do that,” Staples said he told Harris. “People put you in a box when they see those schools, think that’s the level you are.’”

Sure enough, Harris – after scoring over 30 points a game for a second straight year at Lakeway Christian Academy in Tennessee – started attracting interest from bigger programs. Florida State, Georgetown and Maryland all got involved recruiting the 6-foot, 170-pound point guard who was originally from Southeast Washington D.C.

“Once Georgetown offered me, a lot of high majors started to come in,” said Harris, who transferred to Virginia this semester. “A lot of people looked at me like I was too small.”

The Seminoles and the Hoyas, both playing up-tempo styles at that point, appeared to be the best fits for Harris, and when FSU signed Scottie Barnes, Harris happily committed to his hometown team. He spent two seasons starting for Patrick Ewing and the Hoyas, averaging 10 points and 3.6 assists per game.

His freshman year, he won MVP honors at the Big East tournament, as the eighth-seeded Hoyas won four games in four days, including a quarterfinal upset of top seed Villanova.

But by Year 2, Harris realized he wasn’t comfortable at Georgetown, and by the end of that season, he began contemplating a change.

“I just felt like my time was up there,” Harris said.

Harris didn’t play the first half of this season, then entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, seeking to transfer mid-year. He watched and cheered as the Hoyas snapped their 29-game Big East losing streak in January, topping DePaul.

He maintained a strong relationship with Ewing, who he still keeps in touch with and affectionately refers to as “Coach Pat.”

“Coach Ewing was really, really positive for him and he was there for him,” Staples said. “He never said anything negative about him and never turned his back on him. It was kind of an odd breakup because both sides didn’t have anything bad to say about one another.”

When Harris officially entered the portal, Staples - who starred at Virginia from 1995-98 and is still the program's all-time leader in 3-pointers - contacted one his college teammates, UVa assistant Jason Williford, about the guard. Ewing even spoke with Virginia coach Tony Bennett, when Bennett was deciding whether or not to offer Harris a spot with the Cavaliers.

“Boy, was he gracious talking about him as a player,” Bennett said. “And those are hard calls sometimes to make. He was great what he shared about him.”

Harris joined UVa in January. He’s sitting out this season and will have three years of eligibility with the Cavaliers. He practices with the scout team, “the green team,” getting the team ready for upcoming opponents, and works out with his new teammates.

On gamedays, he and freshmen Leon Bond and Isaac Traudt, who are redshirting, get to the arena early for development work. Then, during games, Harris sits on the bench, cheering for his new teammates.

“It’s a little frustrating, because I’m not used to sitting out or not playing,” Harris said. “They’re having fun out there and I just picture myself out there with them. I can’t play right now so I just want to give my best, whatever I can do to get those guys pumped up, show my energy on the bench, let them know I’m engaged with the game. That’s all I can do right now.”

At Virginia, Harris and Staples see a blueprint for the kind of impact Harris can have when they watch fifth-year senior point guard Kihei Clark, another undersized guard who has exceled under Bennett.

Clark, listed at 5-10, has been a five-year starter for the Cavaliers, and is the ACC’s all-time leader in wins and Virginia’s all-time assists leader.

“If you’re good, you’re good. But when you’re smaller you have to have something that sort of sets you apart, whether it’s quickness, toughness, competitiveness or just the ability,” Bennett said. “We fall in love with dimensions, with size, with certain attributes. But can you measure the heart and the mind and feel for the game and the skill. Those things often get overlooked when it comes to impacting the game.”

Clark has been impressed.

“He fits right in,” said Clark, who will play his final UVa home game Saturday against Louisville. “And on the court, he’s super fast. Great point guard. Makes decisions really well off the pick-and-roll.”

Then Clark paused.

“I’m not going to spoil too much of his game,” he said. “I’m going to leave that for next year for you guys to see.”

Like Clark, Harris is a tenacious on-ball defender and has lightning-quickness on drives to the basket. Two inches taller, Harris is a more adept scorer. He’s using this season to study Clark’s mastery of the Virginia offense and defense, his feel for the game, and his leadership approach.

“He’s watching him very closely,” said Staples. “He said, ‘I’ve got a good teacher right now, and I’m playing close attention.’”

Photos from the UVa men's basketball season