BLACKSBURG – He described last season’s front-court as “thin as nickel soup,” credited guard Hunter Cattoor for being “tough as a pine knot,” and said wing Justyn Mutts didn’t come back for his final college season to “piddle-paddle around.”

Virginia Tech basketball coach Mike Young has a style that’s down-home, genuine and unmistakably his own, every bit as much a trademark of his as his dependably stout defense or his unselfish offense.

“He always says stuff like that,” Mutts said with a laugh. “And we have no idea what it means.”

Players who are new to Young, like freshman M.J. Collins and transfer Grant Basile this year, said they look to veterans like Mutts and Cattoor to “translate” some of Young’s more obscure references and expressions.

Some of those are lost on even his most experienced pupils.

“There’s sometimes, and I’ve been here for four years, I’ll ask, ‘What did you just say?’” Cattoor said. “And we all get a kick out of it. But now that I’ve been around, there are some sayings I’ve heard before. I’ll look at the freshmen and they’re looking at me. I just shrug my shoulders.”

There’s no denying that the 59-year-old Radford native has a folksy style that’s vintage Southwest Virginia. He eschews social media and doesn’t rely heavily on text message, preferring the old-fashioned personal interactions.

But with a roster of players from big cities including Orlando and Washington D.C., Young has found a way to bridge gaps in age and geography and forge strong bonds with his team.

“I take great pride in treating them all the same,” said Young, who is 72-49 in four seasons with the Hokies after winning 299 games in 17 years leading Wofford. “I treat them respectfully, they know that I care for them. I don’t care where you’re from. These are all good folks.”

And for all his country colloquialisms, those good folks who have played for him for over the past 37 seasons, the last 21 of which he’s been a head coach for, always seem to take his meaning.

“When I first got here, I had to get some translating from guys who had been around,” Mutts said. “I was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m supposed to do right now.’ He might be yelling something and he’s super excited and super passionate about what he’s saying. I’m just like, ‘I have no idea what he means.’ But Coach Young, he’s really good at getting his point across.”

His players said, Young’s meaning never gets lost in translation, and his compassionate approach is a big reason why his teams have shown such resilience, particularly the past two seasons.

A year ago, Young coached and coaxed his team through an undeniable rough patch, overcoming a 2-7 start to league play to finish 11-9 in the ACC. From there, the team put together a magical run, winning four games in four days in Brooklyn to capture the program’s first ACC tournament championship.

He reminded – sometimes ad nauseam – that squad, led by Keve Aluma, Cattoor and Mutts, that they were close, so close, to turning things around. He kept at that message until they did, giving him an ACC tournament title to go with his five Southern Conference tournament crowns.

This season, the Hokies found similar early season league struggles, starting off 1-7 in the ACC. But Tech never really snapped out of its funk, finishing 8-12.

But his players said Young was, again, the perfect man to steer them through the turbulence.

“He’s been really good,” Basile said. “Sometimes it’s easy to just get negative and start blaming or deflecting. He becomes more positive, just emphasizes the good things we’re doing and the things we need to clear up. He’s not all doom and gloom.”

As the 11-seed in this week’s conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., it would need to win five games in five days to repeat as champion, starting with Tuesday’s game against 14th-seeded Notre Dame.

North Carolina State in the second round and Clemson in the quarterfinals would loom. Tech lost to both of those teams during the regular season, the Tigers twice.

But the Hokies also own wins over Virginia, Duke and North Carolina.

Do Young and his team have another March miracle in them? The coach’s approach with his team hasn’t changed.

“It was the same message,” sophomore guard Sean Pedulla said. “The ship’s going to turn.”

And all his players understand that.

Photos from the Virginia Tech men's basketball season