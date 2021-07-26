At Virginia Tech, UVA, hope for defensive improvement in 2021

It’s why both defenses could make significant improvements.

Virginia’s major issues in 2020 were in the secondary. It gave up 29 pass plays of 30 yards or longer, the most in the ACC, second most in Power Five football and third most in the FBS.

“Social media is a big reminder of last year for us,” senior safety Joey Blount said. “Obviously, we hear enough from our coaches, but I think we were preseason ranked last in the ACC as a secondary, which is well-awarded. We did not perform the way we normally do.”

This year, it returns Blount and De’Vante Cross at safety, and cornerbacks Nick Grant and Darrius Bratton, and adds cornerback Josh Hayes (North Dakota State) and safety Anthony Johnson (Louisville), as transfers.

Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said building more depth in the secondary was a focus in the offseason.

“What I haven’t done yet is build a roster of enough players in that position in a college football system now that man, there’s lots and lots and lots of throwing and spread offense,” Mendenhall said. “A lot to look out for. My number one issue is personnel management, and that means adding more players in that position of quality. I’m responsible for that.”