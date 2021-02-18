Atlantic 10 adjusts men's and women's basketball tournaments

The Atlantic 10 on Thursday evening announced significant schedule tweaks to both its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, as well as its official seeding policy for the tournaments.

The league announced late last month that its men’s hoops tournament would be co-hosted in Richmond by VCU’s Siegel Center and the University of Richmond’s Robins Center. It was originally supposed to be hosted at the Barclays Center in New York City, but that was not as practical this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league has now tweaked the layout of the tournament. It moved the dates for the majority of the tournament up from March 10-14 to March 3-6. The new dates will account for just the preliminary rounds, which will still be hosted at the Siegel Center and Robin Center — the first round and semifinals at the Siegel Center and second-round and quarterfinal games at both facilities.

The men’s tournament championship game will still be held on March 14, Selection Sunday, but that will now be played at Dayton’s UD Arena. That will provide an extended runway between the semifinals and final, that could help account for any issues among the involved programs leading up to the championship game.