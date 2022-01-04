 Skip to main content
Atlantic 10 announces rescheduled dates for postponed VCU league openers
The Rams, who haven't played since Dec. 15, are expected to be able to play on Wednesday at Dayton.

The Atlantic 10 on Tuesday evening announced rescheduled dates for eight postponed men’s basketball games and nine postponed women’s basketball games — including the two VCU men’s games and one VCU women’s game that were postponed over the last week due to COVID-19 issues within both teams.

The Rams’ men’s team had a Thursday home game against George Mason and a Sunday home game against Davidson postponed. The league has rescheduled the Davidson game to Jan. 18 and the George Mason game to Feb. 23, both at the Siegel Center.

The Rams are now slated to begin league play at Dayton on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

VCU’s women’s team had a Saturday game at La Salle postponed, and that game has been rescheduled to Feb. 4, at Tom Gola Arena. VCU will tip off its league schedule at the Siegel Center on Wednesday at 6 p.m. against Duquesne.

