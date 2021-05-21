Atlantic 10 announces VCU as host of next week's league baseball tournament

It’s official: VCU will host the Atlantic 10 baseball tournament at The Diamond for the first time next week.
The Atlantic 10 announced it Friday afternoon. Even as other teams around the league finish A-10 play Friday and Saturday, no team could mathematically catch up to first-place VCU’s winning percentage in league play, of .813. Winning percentage is the determining factor for this year’s seeding. The Rams are 33-14 overall and 13-3 against A-10 competition.
The A-10 granted hosting privileges to the league’s top seed this year. VCU’s top finish this season marks its third A-10 regular-season title, including 2017 and 2019.
The A-10 tournament will be contested next Thursday, Friday and Sunday. It’ll be double elimination, with just four teams instead of the usual seven, an adjustment announced last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, minimizing travel exposure.
The Rams had a league-play bye this weekend. They were scheduled to host Dayton last weekend to conclude their regular-season A-10 slate, but that series was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the VCU program.
VCU had to pause for a time, but is concluding its regular season with a two-game series at James Madison, that finishes Friday. In the opener Thursday, the Rams scored a season-high 20 runs in a 20-18 victory that extended their win streak to 17 games, the longest in the nation.
VCU, which won the A-10 tournament in 2015, has never hosted the league tournament. The school joined the league ahead of the 2012-13 school year. It was scheduled to host the 2020 A-10 tournament, before the season was cut short due to the pandemic.
Spectators will be permitted, and tickets will be $10. Tickets will grant access to the full slate of games on a particular day — three on Thursday, two on Friday and the title game on Sunday.
The winner of the tournament will earn the league's automatic bid to the NCAA regionals.
