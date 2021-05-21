Atlantic 10 announces VCU as host of next week's league baseball tournament

It’s official: VCU will host the Atlantic 10 baseball tournament at The Diamond for the first time next week.

The Atlantic 10 announced it Friday afternoon. Even as other teams around the league finish A-10 play Friday and Saturday, no team could mathematically catch up to first-place VCU’s winning percentage in league play, of .813. Winning percentage is the determining factor for this year’s seeding. The Rams are 33-14 overall and 13-3 against A-10 competition.

The A-10 granted hosting privileges to the league’s top seed this year. VCU’s top finish this season marks its third A-10 regular-season title, including 2017 and 2019.

The A-10 tournament will be contested next Thursday, Friday and Sunday. It’ll be double elimination, with just four teams instead of the usual seven, an adjustment announced last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, minimizing travel exposure.

The Rams had a league-play bye this weekend. They were scheduled to host Dayton last weekend to conclude their regular-season A-10 slate, but that series was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the VCU program.