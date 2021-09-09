Atlantic 10 releases dates for men's hoops matchups — Richmond, VCU get multiple ESPN2 Friday showcase games

The Atlantic 10 rolled out its complete league men’s basketball schedule with dates Thursday afternoon, mapping out each team’s 18-game slate.

Richmond will play five Friday Friday showcase ESPN games, and VCU will play two. That includes a Feb. 18 matchup between the two schools at VCU’s Siegel Center.

In total, 13 of the Rams’ A-10 games will be on national TV, and 11 of the Spiders’ — on ESPN2, CBS Sports Network or a NBC Universal platform.

Richmond, which returns all but one player from last year’s team that advanced to the quarterfinals of the NIT, will start league play on Dec. 30 with a 7 p.m. tipoff against Saint Joseph’s at the Robins Center.

VCU, which returns five of its top six scorers from a team that earned an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament last season, will begin on Dec. 30 against George Mason at the Siegel Center.

The crosstown rivals, before Feb. 18, will play at the Robins Center on Jan. 29.