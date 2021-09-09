Atlantic 10 releases dates for men's hoops matchups — Richmond, VCU get multiple ESPN2 Friday showcase games

The Atlantic 10 rolled out its complete league men’s basketball schedule with dates Thursday afternoon, mapping out each team’s 18-game slate.
Richmond will play five Friday Friday showcase ESPN games, and VCU will play two. That includes a Feb. 18 matchup between the two schools at VCU’s Siegel Center.
In total, 13 of the Rams’ A-10 games will be on national TV, and 11 of the Spiders’ — on ESPN2, CBS Sports Network or a NBC Universal platform.
Richmond, which returns all but one player from last year’s team that advanced to the quarterfinals of the NIT, will start league play on Dec. 30 with a 7 p.m. tipoff against Saint Joseph’s at the Robins Center.
VCU, which returns five of its top six scorers from a team that earned an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament last season, will begin on Dec. 30 against George Mason at the Siegel Center.
The crosstown rivals, before Feb. 18, will play at the Robins Center on Jan. 29.
Richmond’s Friday ESPN2 showcase slate will include two games against defending A-10 tournament champion St. Bonaventure, which returns all five starters. The teams will play at 7 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Richmond, and at 7 p.m. on March 4 at St. Bonaventure in what will be the teams’ regular-season finale.
And, besides the Feb. 18 VCU game, the Spiders will also feature in Friday ESPN2 games at home against Davidson on Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. and at home against Saint Louis on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. The Davidson game may air on ESPNU.
VCU, other than the Richmond game, will play a Friday ESPN2 matchup at St. Bonaventure on Jan. 14, at a time to be announced. That'll be a rematch of the A-10 tournament title game in March, which the Bonnies won 74-65. It may be carried on ESPNU.
Elsewhere on the schedule, Richmond and VCU will play George Mason twice each — Richmond at home on Jan. 11 (7 p.m.) and on the road on Feb. 9 (time TBA, CBS Sports Network), and VCU, after the Dec. 30 league opener, on Feb. 12 in Fairfax (time TBA).
Additional tipoff times and TV information for both Richmond’s and VCU’s A-10 games will be announced later. Both Richmond and VCU released their nonconference schedules in August.
Richmond men's basketball 2021-22 Atlantic 10 schedule
Dec. 30 vs. Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
Jan. 2 at Saint Louis, time TBA, CBSSN
Jan. 5 vs. Massachusetts, 7 p.m.
Jan. 8 at Fordham, time TBA
Jan. 11 vs. George Mason, 7 p.m.
Jan. 14 vs. Davidson, time TBA, ESPN2/ESPNU
Jan. 22 at La Salle, 4:30 p.m., NBC Universal
Jan. 25 at Rhode Island, time TBA, CBS Sports Network
Jan. 29 vs. VCU, time TBA, CBS Sports Network
Feb. 1 at Duquesne, time TBA
Feb. 4 vs. St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Feb. 9 at George Mason, time TBA, CBS Sports Network
Feb. 12 vs. La Salle, 6 p.m.
Feb. 18 at VCU, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Feb. 22 at George Washington, time TBA
Feb. 25 vs. Saint Louis, 7 p.m., ESPN2
March 1 vs. Dayton. time TBA, CBS Sports Network
March 4 at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m., ESPN2
VCU men's basketball 2021-22 Atlantic 10 schedule
Dec. 30 vs. George Mason, time TBA
Jan. 2 vs. Davidson, 2:30 p.m., NBC Universal
Jan. 5 at Dayton, time TBA, CBS Sports Network
Jan. 8 at La Salle, 2 p.m., NBC Universal
Jan. 11 vs. George Washington, time TBA
Jan. 14 at St. Bonaventure, time TBA, ESPN2
Jan. 22 vs. Saint Joseph's, 2:30 p.m., NBC Universal
Jan. 26 at Davidson, time TBA, CBS Sports Network
Jan. 29 at Richmond, time TBA, CBS Sports Network
Feb. 2 vs. Dayton, time TBA, CBS Sports Network
Feb. 5 vs. Duquesne, time TBA
Feb. 8 vs. Rhode Island, time TBA, CBS Sports Network
Feb. 12 at George Mason, time TBA
Feb. 15 at Fordham, time TBA
Feb. 18 vs. Richmond, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Feb. 26 at Massachusetts, 4:30 p.m., NBC Universal
March 1 vs. St. Bonaventure, time TBA, CBS Sports Network
March 5 at Saint Louis, time TBA, ESPN2/ESPNU