Atlantic 10 releases men's basketball schedule pairings with new member Loyola Chicago added

The layout of what will be a new era for the Atlantic 10 was revealed in part on Monday morning.

The league released its men’s basketball schedule pairings for the 2022-23 season. The campaign will be the first with Loyola Chicago in the fold, as the A-10 jumps from 14 to 15 members. The Ramblers officially assume A-10 membership on Friday, as they depart the Missouri Valley Conference.

And Loyola Chicago’s addition to the league means each A-10 team, as part of its 18-game league schedule, will have four home-and-away partners, down from five.

Defending A-10 tournament champion Richmond is set to host and travel to VCU, George Mason, George Washington and St. Bonaventure. The Spiders will solely host Duquesne, Fordham, Loyola, Rhode Island and Saint Louis, and they will solely travel to Davidson, Dayton, La Salle, Massachusetts and Saint Joseph’s.

VCU, in addition to UR, will host and travel to Davidson, Dayton and Saint Louis. The Rams will also host George Mason, Fordham, La Salle, UMass and St. Bonaventure. They’ll travel to George Washington, Duquesne, Loyola Chicago, Rhode Island and Saint Joseph’s.

VCU went 14-4 in league play last season, and Richmond went 10-8 before rolling to four wins in four days in the league tournament in Washington, D.C., to claim the title.

Richmond, so far in its nonconference schedule, will host Bucknell, Drake, Northern Iowa, Fairleigh Dickinson, and travel to Charleston and Toledo. The team will compete in the Empire Classic Nov. 21-22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, as part of a field that will also include Syracuse, St. John’s and Temple. William & Mary and VMI are also probable on the Spiders’ schedule.

VCU, so far, is slated to host Morgan State on Nov. 12 , travel to Temple on Dec. 3, host Radford on Dec. 14, host Northern Illinois on Dec. 17 and host Navy on Dec. 21.

The Temple game is part of a home-and-home series, with the Rams scheduled to host the Owls in November or December 2023.

VCU is also set to be part of the Legends Classic Nov. 16-17, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The four-team field will include Michigan, Pittsburgh and Arizona State as well.

Loyola Chicago brings an impressive recent basketball history to its affiliation with the A-10, a partnership announced in November of 2021. In the Missouri Valley Conference, the Ramblers advanced to three of the last four NCAA tournaments, making the 2018 Final Four and the 2021 Sweet 16.

Loyola Chicago, a winner of 20 or more games in each of the last five seasons, has been a member of the Missouri Valley Conference since 2013, and before that belonged to the Horizon Conference.

According to the school president, Jo Ann Rooney, the transfer to the A-10 "will help grow our collective visibility on a national level. The move will also allow us to compete more with Jesuit institutions in the A-10 - Fordham University, Saint Joseph's University, and Saint Louis University - and renew rivalries with former Midwestern Collegiate Conference foes that include the University of Dayton, Duquesne University, La Salle University, and Saint Louis University."

Loyola Chicago won the 1963 NCAA men's basketball championship, and is widely known for the support of Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, a former academic advisor and team chaplain who is 102 years old.

