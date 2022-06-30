Atlantic 10 releases schedule pairings for 2022-23 women's basketball season

The Atlantic 10 announced 2022-23 schedule pairings for its women’s basketball programs on Thursday morning.

The league is set to jump to 15 teams, as Loyola Chicago becomes an official member on Friday. Teams will still play 16-game league schedules next season, but will have two home-and-away partners, down from three.

VCU’s home-and-away partners will be Richmond and La Salle. The Rams will also host Davidson, George Mason, Dayton, Saint Louis, Rhode Island and Loyola Chicago. They’ll travel to George Washington, Saint Joseph’s, Fordham, St. Bonaventure, Duquesne and Massachusetts.

The Rams went 9-5 in A-10 play last season, and were the No. 4 seed in the league tournament. They advanced to the tournament semifinals before falling to top seed Dayton. VCU went on to play in the WNIT, where the group made the second round before a loss at Seton Hall.

Richmond will play Davidson at home and on the road, in addition to VCU. And the Spiders will also welcome St. Bonaventure, Saint Joseph’s, George Washington, George Mason, Saint Louis and La Salle to the Robins Center. The program will travel to Duquesne, Dayton, Rhode Island, UMass, Fordham and Loyola Chicago.

UR was 9-7 in the league last year. The Spiders the No. 8 seed in the A-10 tournament, and lost to No. 9 seed Davidson in the second round.

Dates, tipoff times and TV information for league matchups will be released at a later date.