Atlantic 10 set to add Loyola Chicago as 15th member

The Atlantic 10 landed a big-time addition, it announced Tuesday afternoon.

The league is set to add Loyola Chicago, whose men's basketball team made a run to the Final Four in 2018, as a 15th member. The Ramblers will officially join the league July 1, 2022.

"I am honored to welcome Loyola University Chicago to the Atlantic 10 Conference, and we look forward to working closely with an exceptional group of administrators, coaches and student-athletes," Atlantic 10 Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade said in a statement. "Loyola's commitment to the high-level scholastic achievement of all of its students, coupled with its excellent athletic profile, from success in basketball, soccer and volleyball to outstanding facilities and resources, is a perfect fit for the A-10.

“The addition expands the A-10 footprint into the Chicago market, giving the conference a presence in three of the top five media markets in the United States."

The move strengthens what is already a basketball-centric conference. Loyola Chicago has gone 99-36 in men’s basketball the past four seasons.

The Ramblers, who had been members of the Missouri Valley Conference since 2013, won the league title this past season for a second NCAA tournament appearance in four years.