Atlantic 10 set to add Loyola Chicago as 15th member

The Atlantic 10 landed a big-time addition, it announced Tuesday afternoon.
The league is set to add Loyola Chicago, whose men's basketball team made a run to the Final Four in 2018, as a 15th member. The Ramblers will officially join the league July 1, 2022.
"I am honored to welcome Loyola University Chicago to the Atlantic 10 Conference, and we look forward to working closely with an exceptional group of administrators, coaches and student-athletes," Atlantic 10 Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade said in a statement. "Loyola's commitment to the high-level scholastic achievement of all of its students, coupled with its excellent athletic profile, from success in basketball, soccer and volleyball to outstanding facilities and resources, is a perfect fit for the A-10.
“The addition expands the A-10 footprint into the Chicago market, giving the conference a presence in three of the top five media markets in the United States."
The move strengthens what is already a basketball-centric conference. Loyola Chicago has gone 99-36 in men’s basketball the past four seasons.
The Ramblers, who had been members of the Missouri Valley Conference since 2013, won the league title this past season for a second NCAA tournament appearance in four years.
The program’s 2018 performance helped put it on the map, the private school of about 17,000 students knocking off programs like Miami, Tennessee and Kansas State en route to the Final Four, with the backing of Sister Jean.
Also, Loyola Chicago’s women’s soccer program has made each of the last four NCAA tournaments, winning four straight MVC titles. Its men’s soccer team won the MVC title in 2019 to also advance to the NCAA tournament.
"Making this transition will enhance the experience for our world-class student-athletes, and they, along with our coaches and staff, are thrilled to be joining the Atlantic 10 Conference, which is one of the most prestigious leagues in college athletics," Loyola Chicago athletic director Steve Watson said. "We are extremely grateful for our time in the Missouri Valley Conference, which has provided a wonderful home for Rambler Athletics for nearly a decade. We also look forward to renewing some rivalries as well helping build the Loyola brand as a member of the A-10."
Loyola Chicago adds another midwest school to the A-10 as well, with Saint Louis and Dayton.
The Ramblers sponsor 13 sports total. The A-10 is set to include them, VCU, Richmond, Dayton, Davidson, Duquesne, Fordham, George Mason, George Washington, La Salle, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Saint Joseph’s, Saint Louis and St. Bonaventure next school year.
