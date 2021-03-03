Atlantic 10 tournament time slots dictated VCU home game

VCU this week wound up receiving a unique perk as part of this year’s Atlantic 10 tournament.
The Rams will begin tournament play on their home floor, at the Siegel Center.
The A-10 tournament has been slated to be hosted in Richmond since January, at both the Siegel Center and the University of Richmond’s Robins Center. But the league communicated this past weekend that it would try to avoid putting the Rams and Spiders on their home courts if possible. Tournament games are typically contested on neutral courts.
But when the tournament bracket was revealed on Monday night, it showed that second-seeded VCU, which has a double bye, will in fact play in the Siegel Center when it starts play in Friday’s quarterfinals.
The Siegel Center and Robins Center are splitting Thursday's and Friday’s second-round and quarterfinal games. Both of Saturday’s semifinals will be played at the Siegel Center, so the Rams would play there regardless if they advance.
But their bracket placement ensured they will play nowhere but, until the tournament final if they advance. That will be played on March 14 at Dayton’s UD Arena.
The reason for the placement came down to the time slots the league put in place at the Siegel Center and Robins Center, for Thursday's and Friday’s games, according to Sean Kearney, the A-10’s associate commissioner for men’s basketball.
The Siegel Center is hosting games at 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. both days, and the Robins Center is hosting games at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. both days. Those times were put in place to space out the games and provide plenty of time to clean and sanitize between them.
When VCU settled into the No. 2 seed and Richmond into the No. 8 seed, that meant they fell into the same time slot grouping, either 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. or 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The way the league set up the times, that meant one of the schools would have to play at its home arena. And, with VCU being the higher seed, it got that opportunity.
"That absolutely was the intent, to have them on opposite sites. And not have home courts,” Kearney said Wednesday. “But, as what happened with the bracket, it's not how the bracket worked out.”
Richmond’s seed placed it in the early time slot at the Siegel Center on both Thursday against Duquesne and, if it advances, on Friday against St. Bonaventure.
“I thought there was something that went out from the league last week that we would both play in the other’s arena. That was the most I knew about it," Richmond coach Chris Mooney said. "So I am surprised. I don’t know what brought along that change. There’s been nothing said to myself. I don’t know about the other coaches.”
VCU will play the winner of Thursday’s game between Rhode Island and Dayton on Friday at 3:30 p.m. The Rams’ tournament matchups at the Siegel Center will be counted as home games officially, not neutral.
The last time any league team played a tournament game at home was 2012. From 2010-12, the A-10 held first-round games on the campuses of the higher seeds.
