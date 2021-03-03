Atlantic 10 tournament time slots dictated VCU home game

The Siegel Center is hosting games at 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. both days, and the Robins Center is hosting games at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. both days. Those times were put in place to space out the games and provide plenty of time to clean and sanitize between them.

When VCU settled into the No. 2 seed and Richmond into the No. 8 seed, that meant they fell into the same time slot grouping, either 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. or 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The way the league set up the times, that meant one of the schools would have to play at its home arena. And, with VCU being the higher seed, it got that opportunity.

"That absolutely was the intent, to have them on opposite sites. And not have home courts,” Kearney said Wednesday. “But, as what happened with the bracket, it's not how the bracket worked out.”

Richmond’s seed placed it in the early time slot at the Siegel Center on both Thursday against Duquesne and, if it advances, on Friday against St. Bonaventure.

“I thought there was something that went out from the league last week that we would both play in the other’s arena. That was the most I knew about it," Richmond coach Chris Mooney said. "So I am surprised. I don’t know what brought along that change. There’s been nothing said to myself. I don’t know about the other coaches.”​