Atlee grad Ethan Ratke reaches national kicking records for JMU

Ratke hit a new career long, and JMU postseason record, 48-yard field goal against VMI in the spring season earlier this year.

Asked about his consistency Saturday, Ratke said he’s standing on a mountain of people who’ve gotten him to a point in which he could reach his records. He mentioned his longtime long snapper and holder, Kyle Davis and Alex Miller. Also his long snapper and holder earlier in his career, Brett Siegel and Hunter Etheridge.

“Everybody's just put so much faith in me, and it's given me all this confidence,” Ratke said.

In August, before the season, Ratke said he tried to put the approaching FCS records out of mind. But he knocked one field goal and nine extra points in JMU’s Sept. 4 season opener.

Then teammates and fans vocalized where Ratke stood on Saturday, which made it tough not to think about it. Ratke didn’t realize he set the scoring record on the extra point that sent him over, but Miller was there to congratulate him.

Dan Carpenter set both the records for career field goals and career scoring by a kicker at Montana from 2004-07. His scoring record is listed as 407 in the FCS record book, but he also ran for a touchdown, giving him 413 points.