Atlee High alum Thomas Sargeant walked on at Liberty, before making 40 straight starts

“Everything we do is about, in year two, trying to advance our program,” said second-year LU coach Hugh Freeze, Mississippi’s coach 2012-16. “What better opportunity do you have than to go play an ACC team on the road, and hopefully be in the game and have a chance to compete to win it?”

While the Orange is struggling and expected to be without key starters because of injuries, Syracuse is an ACC member that handled LU 24-0 in Lynchburg to begin last season.

“For the offense, putting a goose egg on the board was a huge disappointment for us,” said Sargeant. “This game, to all of us, is a little personal in the sense that we want to get back at them for last year, and in the sense that we’re moving this program in a direction, and if we want to keep it moving in that direction, this is a huge opportunity for us.

“We’ve got to capitalize on that.”

Liberty ranks seventh in the FBS with 250.8 yards rushing per game behind the running of redshirt junior quarterback Malik Willis, a transfer from Auburn who sat out last season. Willis, a 6-1 215-pounder from Atlanta, leads FBS quarterbacks in rushing, with 113.3 yards per game.

LU, an FBS independent, will get two other shots at ACC teams later in the season, with games at Virginia Tech (Nov. 7) and N.C. State (Nov. 21). Liberty is 0-8 all-time vs. ACC opponents.