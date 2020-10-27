Auburn transfer at quarterback helps Liberty (6-0) achieve dynamic balance

If the objective is dynamic offensive balance, Liberty reached it in the last two games. Just not in the same game.
In a 38-21 win at Syracuse on Oct. 17, the Flames rushed for 338 yards and passed for 182, totaling 520 offensive yards. They gained 537 last Saturday in a 56-35 win over Southern Mississippi by passing for 345 and rushing for 192.
In six games, the Flames (6-0) rushed for 1,533 yards and passed for 1,295.
Doing a considerable amount of both for LU is redshirt junior quarterback Malik Willis, a transfer from Auburn who leads the Flames in rushing (99 ypg) and has completed 67.2% of his passing attempts for 1,122 yards, with nine touchdowns and one interception. Willis, a 6-foot-1 215-pounder from Atlanta, missed a game because of injury.
He threw for six touchdowns and ran for another against Southern Mississippi, a major step in his progression as a passer. Hugh Freeze, Liberty’s second-year coach, commended Willis for his best week of preparation as a passer leading into that game, during which Willis completed 24 for 31 for 345 yards without an interception. Freeze counted three drops.
“I sat out a year. … Practice is where you get better,” said Willis, who redshirted at LU last season. “But there’s nothing like the games, and that’s where you get them bullets flying. You’ve got to really react and really be able to make decisions really quickly.
“I’ve just been trying to focus on being able to make those decisions.”
Liberty takes this weekend off after completing the majority of its 11-game schedule, and visits Virginia Tech on Nov. 7. Among “others receiving votes” in the AP Top 25 poll, Liberty has the second most, behind Memphis.
“I don’t know that I would have believed it if you had told me … that we’d be sitting here 6-0 with the schedule that we faced,” said Freeze, the former Mississippi coach.
The Flames defeated Western Kentucky (2-4), Florida International (0-3), North Alabama (0-2), and Louisiana-Monroe (0-6), in addition to Syracuse (1-5) and Southern Mississippi (1-4). Their path becomes considerably more demanding.
After visiting Virginia Tech (3-2) on Nov. 7, LU meets Western Carolina, which hasn’t yet played, N. C. State (4-2), Massachusetts (0-1) and No. 20 Coastal Carolina (5-0).
Offensive balance led to the Flames’ 38-point scoring average, and Willis receives support in the run game from 5-11, 200-pound senior Joshua Mack (376 yards) and 5-8, 175-pound sophomore Shedro Louis (374 rushing yards). Mack is a Maine transfer who led the FCS in yards per game (133.5) during 2017, when he gained 144 vs. James Madison and 99 vs. William & Mary. Louis was a receiver prior to this season. He rushed for 170 yards and two TDs on 10 carries at Syracuse.
In 2018, Willis ran 16 yards for a touchdown for Auburn late in the third quarter to close the Tigers’ scoring against Liberty in a 53-0 victory. He played very little for Auburn otherwise, and left for an enhanced chance to compete in games, which he earned at Liberty in spite of the pandemic’s effects on NCAA activity in 2020.
“I enjoy every opportunity that we’ve been given to play football because there are still college football programs that aren’t playing right now,” said Willis.
