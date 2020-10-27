Auburn transfer at quarterback helps Liberty (6-0) achieve dynamic balance

If the objective is dynamic offensive balance, Liberty reached it in the last two games. Just not in the same game.

In a 38-21 win at Syracuse on Oct. 17, the Flames rushed for 338 yards and passed for 182, totaling 520 offensive yards. They gained 537 last Saturday in a 56-35 win over Southern Mississippi by passing for 345 and rushing for 192.

In six games, the Flames (6-0) rushed for 1,533 yards and passed for 1,295.

Doing a considerable amount of both for LU is redshirt junior quarterback Malik Willis, a transfer from Auburn who leads the Flames in rushing (99 ypg) and has completed 67.2% of his passing attempts for 1,122 yards, with nine touchdowns and one interception. Willis, a 6-foot-1 215-pounder from Atlanta, missed a game because of injury.

He threw for six touchdowns and ran for another against Southern Mississippi, a major step in his progression as a passer. Hugh Freeze, Liberty’s second-year coach, commended Willis for his best week of preparation as a passer leading into that game, during which Willis completed 24 for 31 for 345 yards without an interception. Freeze counted three drops.