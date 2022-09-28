Australian connection helped pave way for arrival of punter Sam Clark at JMU

Growing up in Australia, Sam Clark carried with him an enduring interest in NFL football.

Some of the games aired there, despite the 14-hour time difference between the U.S. East Coast and his hometown of Lilyfield, Australia, located outside of Sydney. Clark enjoyed watching, even though he, for a while, had no understanding of college football or of punting.

But he noticed that some fellow Australians who, like him, played Australian rules football were having success as punters in America.

One of those was former Virginia Tech punter Oscar Bradburn (2017-20). The two played against each other in Australian rules football when they were young teens, and are from the same area. Clark, whose interest in punting was piqued, reached out to Bradburn. And Bradburn put him in touch with Prokick Australia, a successful development program that has churned out numerous punters and kickers.

Clark began training at Prokick Australia, which put him on a path to play collegiately in the U.S., too — first at Sacramento State and now, after a spring transfer, James Madison.

One of Clark’s good friends, another Australian punter, is Seamus O’Kelly, whose older brother Harry was a standout punter at JMU from 2017-21. O’Kelly is Texas State’s punter, which will make for a full-circle moment of sorts when the Dukes (3-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) host the Bobcats (2-2) on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

“I’m really lucky that the culture here is really special teams oriented,” Clark said of JMU. “So they’ve got a lot of really good players on special teams. And so, obviously, they sort of make me look good every time we go out there.”

Clark was about 12 when picked up Australian rules football, and that became a primary sport for him, that he played until he was about 21. He also played some rugby, in high school.

He was playing for a semi-pro Australian rules football club, the Canberra Demons, when he got in touch with Bradburn about punting.

“I just engaged with him and then I probably played another season of Australian football and then decided to make the jump,” Clark said.

That jump, picking up punting, came in 2018. Clark started at Prokick Australia, moving to Melbourne, which is about a 10-hour drive from his home area.

The skill came fairly quickly for Clark, even though he had to adjust to the size of American footballs, with a slighter sweet spot on which to connect. The footballs used in the Australian rules game are bigger.

“But Australian football is a primarily kicking sport. So I think I had a good skill set coming in,” Clark said. “But Prokick Australia had to make some adjustments, definitely, just to help with my footwork and getting used to the rush coming at you and those sort of different things.”

Clark put together some quality film, and eventually landed at Sacramento State, in 2019. With the Hornets, Clark settled into a supportive environment. He put his head down, continuing to work at his new craft, and served as Sacramento State’s punter right away, in his first year.

After the 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic, Clark came back in 2021 and was a third team all-Big Sky pick. His 44.43 yards per punt ranked second in program history.

Meanwhile, Clark earned his undergraduate degree last May — in environmental studies, minoring in geography and agriculture. He eyed a possible master’s degree, but also contemplated simply stopping there.

He threw his name into the transfer portal to see what would happen, and JMU reached out. There, Harry O’Kelly, an all-Colonial Athletic Association punter, was on the way out. Clark’s friendships with Harry and Seamus made the Dukes a logical destination. Clark and Seamus went through the Prokick program together.

“I know the whole O’Kelly family really well,” Clark said. “I think it was an exciting opportunity, but easy transition in that regard. Harry was definitely able to help me out, and sort of paved the way along with, obviously, the help of Prokick again.”

Clark, who is working toward a master's degree in adult education and human resource development, beat out Justin Ritter for JMU’s starting punting job in fall camp.

He was the program’s special teams player of the week for his performance in the Dukes’ rousing 32-28 comeback win at App State Saturday, in their first-ever Sun Belt league game.

Clark has good hang time on his punts, JMU coach Curt Cignetti said — which was key Saturday because of the ability of the Mountaineers’ punt returner, Tyler Page. Two of Clark’s three punts Saturday were fair caught.

“I think he’s doing a great job. We have a lot of confidence in him,” Cignetti said of Clark. “And I think he’ll continue to do really, really well.”

Keeping in touch with family while making a name as a collegiate kicker has been tough at times for Clark, with them half a world away. He hadn’t seen his family in about two years until members came over for his Sacramento State graduation earlier this year. But they stayed and helped with his move to Harrisonburg afterward.

And Clark’s father is currently in Harrisonburg — he was in attendance at the App State game and will be at Bridgeforth Stadium for Saturday’s game.

Clark said there’s been a lot of fulfilling aspects of his journey into football, and to America. But what he said will always be at the top of the list is the people he’s met along the way.

And he’ll get to reunite with another of those people, in Seamus O’Kelly, on Saturday.

“I’ve made some lifelong friends,” Clark said.