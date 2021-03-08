Averett will join ODAC in 2022-23

Averett will join the Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference beginning with the 2022-23 academic year, the school announced Monday.
Averett, located in Danville, will become the 15th full ODAC member. Emory & Henry will depart the ODAC after the 2021-22 academic year as it transitions to NCAA Division II.
Averett will leave the USA South Athletic Conference. Since 1978, the Cougars have been members of the USA South (originally the Dixie Intercollegiate Athletic Conference).
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor
JOHN O'CONNOR
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today