 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Averett will join ODAC in 2022-23
0 comments

Averett will join ODAC in 2022-23

{{featured_button_text}}
20210309_WEB_AVERp01

Averett will join the Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference beginning with the 2022-23 academic year, the school announced Monday.

Averett, located in Danville, will become the 15th full ODAC member. Emory & Henry will depart the ODAC after the 2021-22 academic year as it transitions to NCAA Division II.

Averett will leave the USA South Athletic Conference. Since 1978, the Cougars have been members of the USA South (originally the Dixie Intercollegiate Athletic Conference).

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News