'Awesome ride' for VCU baseball ends with 19-10 loss to Campbell in Starkville Regional

Shortly after his team’s season ended late Sunday night with a 19-10 loss to Campbell in a Starkville (Miss.) Regional elimination game, VCU coach Shawn Stiffler reflected on the past year plus.
After the Rams’ season halted in mid March 2020, just 17 games in, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they knew that when the time came to return they didn’t want to do just that. They wanted to, in their return, make gains.
“And that's always been kind of our thought process,” Stiffler said.
And, even through the disappointment of a 2021 season that had reached its end, Stiffler could say Sunday that his program achieved its aim. It, as he said, didn’t slip backward in a season unlike any other. Instead, he said, the program propelled forward.
VCU constructed a program-record 22-game win streak, the longest in the country before it was snapped against regional host Mississippi State this weekend. The team won a second Atlantic 10 tournament title in program history, to advance to a 12th NCAA tournament. VCU won more than 30 games for the seventh full season in a row.
The ride concluded earlier than Stiffler and Co. would’ve liked. But it was a journey they’re not likely to forget.
“I'm not even sure I have my head around everything that we accomplished,” Stiffler said. “And just very proud. Very proud."
Ultimately, though, the Rams ran out of gas this weekend, Stiffler acknowledged. In the midst of a long weekend of regional play, that started with a 19-4 win over Campbell Friday and continued with a 16-4 loss to Mississippi State that didn’t end until the early hours of Sunday morning, VCU reached a point Sunday night against Campbell in which it was essentially out of bullpen options.
And that point came in a tough spot, 2/3 of the way through against the Camels. Campbell slipped past VCU with a five-run sixth inning, and went on to leave the Rams in the dust.
The Camels (37-17) moved on to face Mississippi State in a regional final matchup at noon on Monday.
VCU on Sunday took an early 4-0 lead with no outs in the first inning on an RBI single by Liam Hibbits and a three-run home run from Brandon Henson.
But, from there, Campbell out-slugged the Rams, even despite the Rams’ best efforts.
Jack Schroeder had a two-run homer, and Connor Hujsak a three-run homer, in the top of the sixth inning to shoot VCU to a 10-7 lead.
The Rams, meanwhile, had closer Evan Chenier in the game in relief of starter Maddison Furman (St. Christopher’s). The plan, Stiffler said, was to have Chenier carry the bulk of the middle-inning work, then have Tyler Davis close it out.
But, after Chenier gave up consecutive walks to start the fifth inning, VCU turned to Davis earlier than it originally intended.
And the freshman hit a rough patch in the sixth. Campbell put two on via a pair of base hits. Davis worked two outs, on a pair of fly balls, but things began to unravel after he hit Grant Harris with a pitch to load the bases.
Davis issued three consecutive bases-loaded walks, allowing the Camels to tie the game at 10, before Connor Denning drove two more, go-ahead runs in on a double.
With the short bullpen — coming off two prior weekend games, exacerbated by the 27-player travel roster limit for the NCAA tournament and with a Monday game in mind if they won — the Rams stuck with Davis through it all.
“We knew the game wasn't going to end as a low-scoring affair, and Tyler's been our best all year,” Stiffler said. “And I didn't think his misses were that bad. And [pitching coach Mike McRae], I trust him with every decision when it comes to those pitchers, and he felt like that was the best option for us.”
VCU never dug out of the hole it fell into during that five-run Campbell sixth inning. And with four more runs in the seventh, and three more in the eighth, the Camels put the contest out of reach.
But, as Stiffler allowed himself to reflect after the game, what he said what he’ll take from the past season is the resolve of the young people he’s coached — players who pushed through a challenging 2020 to make history with the 22 consecutive victories in 2021.
Freshman Tyler Locklear, who made history of his own in becoming the first player to ever be named both the A-10’s player and rookie of the year in the same season, recalled Sunday how coming off the Rams’ last loss before the streak, on April 11 against George Washington, Stiffler told the players that it was going to be the best time of their lives coming up.
“And it was just an awesome ride to have with these guys,” Locklear said. “And they're my best friends and I'll love them forever. And I wouldn't trade it for the world."
As Stiffler saw it, his program’s culture came through this year, stewarded by the players.
So, in their return to play this year, they didn’t just persevere. They excelled.
“I have so much respect for this club. That's to say the least,” Stiffler said. “I'm just so thankful they brought me along for this."
