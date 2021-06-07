'Awesome ride' for VCU baseball ends with 19-10 loss to Campbell in Starkville Regional

But, as Stiffler allowed himself to reflect after the game, what he said what he’ll take from the past season is the resolve of the young people he’s coached — players who pushed through a challenging 2020 to make history with the 22 consecutive victories in 2021.

Freshman Tyler Locklear, who made history of his own in becoming the first player to ever be named both the A-10’s player and rookie of the year in the same season, recalled Sunday how coming off the Rams’ last loss before the streak, on April 11 against George Washington, Stiffler told the players that it was going to be the best time of their lives coming up.

“And it was just an awesome ride to have with these guys,” Locklear said. “And they're my best friends and I'll love them forever. And I wouldn't trade it for the world."

As Stiffler saw it, his program’s culture came through this year, stewarded by the players.

So, in their return to play this year, they didn’t just persevere. They excelled.

“I have so much respect for this club. That's to say the least,” Stiffler said. “I'm just so thankful they brought me along for this."