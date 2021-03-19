Back-and-forth game goes to the Gators; Hokies fall after forcing overtime with last-second shot

INDIANAPOLIS – On Wednesday, Tre Mann said he still didn’t know much about Virginia Tech, his Florida team’s first-round opponent in the NCAA tournament. Saturday, he made sure the Hokies knew all about him.
The sophomore guard from Gainesville, Fla., starring for his hometown Gators, hit a contested 3-pointer with 23.4 seconds left in overtime to send Florida onto the second round and Tech home from Indianapolis, 75-70.
Mann’s big shot helped Florida outlast a Virginia Tech team that controlled the first 33 minutes of the game. He also helped it overcome an outstanding game from Hokies sophomore guard Nahiem Alleyne.
Alleyne scored 30 points, including a long, game-tying 3-pointer with 1.4 to send the game into overtime.
After Florida’s Anthony Duruji missed a pair of free throws with seven seconds to go, Alleyne brought the ball up and then pulled up for a long, rhythm 3-pointer that tied the game 64-64 and sent it to overtime.
But the Gators outscored Tech 11-6 in the extra period, a stanza that saw the Hokies lose both Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts to foul-outs.
The Hokies led for all but 45 seconds in the first half, their defense – led by Bede – setting the tone against the Gators from the onset. Florida’s first possession nearly resulted in a shot-clock violation, a whistle it avoided when Tre Mans hoisted a desperation 3 that missed its mark just ahead of the horn.
With sophomore guard Jalen Cone still sidelined with an ankle injury, Tech needed to find another source of 3-point pop off its bench. Sophomore guard Hunter Cattoor doesn’t possess Cone’s frog-like vertical jump or array of moves to create his own shot, but as a catch-and-shoot option, he can certainly suffice.
Friday, he hit his first three attempts from beyond the arc to help the Hokies open up a 19-11 lead with 10:35 to play in the half.
Tech led 33-27 at the break.
Florida spent much of the second half fighting its way to within a shot against the Hokies, only to have the lead push back to four or six points almost immediately.
With 13 minutes to play, Aluma threw a cross court pass and Florida guard Tyree Appleby collided with Aluma’s elbow on the follow through, drawing blood and sending Appleby to the Gators’ locker room, and leaving Aluma wincing in pain, as well.
Aluma returned but Appleby did not.
After a Cattoor 3 rattled around the rim and popped out with Tech up 52-51 with 5:38 to play, Florida finally took its first lead of the second half.
Junior forward Colin Castleton, a Michigan transfer, hit a pair of free-throws with 5:14 to go to put the Gators up 53-52. Tech’s offense went cold, relying on rushed jumpers in the lane from Radford and Alleyne.
That set the stage for Tech’s thrilling game-tying shot from Alleyne, and its deflating final five minutes in the overtime.
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber