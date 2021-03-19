Back-and-forth game goes to the Gators; Hokies fall after forcing overtime with last-second shot

With sophomore guard Jalen Cone still sidelined with an ankle injury, Tech needed to find another source of 3-point pop off its bench. Sophomore guard Hunter Cattoor doesn’t possess Cone’s frog-like vertical jump or array of moves to create his own shot, but as a catch-and-shoot option, he can certainly suffice.

Friday, he hit his first three attempts from beyond the arc to help the Hokies open up a 19-11 lead with 10:35 to play in the half.

Tech led 33-27 at the break.

Florida spent much of the second half fighting its way to within a shot against the Hokies, only to have the lead push back to four or six points almost immediately.

With 13 minutes to play, Aluma threw a cross court pass and Florida guard Tyree Appleby collided with Aluma’s elbow on the follow through, drawing blood and sending Appleby to the Gators’ locker room, and leaving Aluma wincing in pain, as well.

Aluma returned but Appleby did not.

After a Cattoor 3 rattled around the rim and popped out with Tech up 52-51 with 5:38 to play, Florida finally took its first lead of the second half.