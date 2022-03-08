Back as part of Rams' staff, former VCU star Brandon Rozzell bringing unique perspective

Brandon Rozzell can see the type of leader VCU point guard Ace Baldwin Jr. is.

Baldwin possesses qualities that remind Rozzell of one his former point guards at VCU: Eric Maynor.

And so, when Maynor — now an assistant coach for player development with the Oklahoma City Thunder — was back in Richmond during the NBA all-star break last month, Rozzell set up a sit down between his former teammate and Baldwin.

It was a chance for a current VCU star to glean insight from a former VCU star — Maynor the Rams’ all-time leading scorer, who went on to play in the NBA.

“I kind of let them two meet and talk together,” Rozzell said. “And I think it really helped Ace to hear from a point guard of Eric's caliber. And it was important for him, man.”

That type of guidance, a product of Rozzell’s relationship with Maynor, is just one example of the value Rozzell is bringing now that he’s back in the VCU program. The former Rams star, after a successful professional playing career abroad, was hired by coach Mike Rhoades last spring, to be VCU men’s basketball’s director of student-athlete development.

And, now a full regular season in, it’s an addition that’s proving to be mutually beneficial, for the program and for Rozzell.

“He's a live wire, he's fun to be around. And he was comfortable from Day 1,” Rhoades said of Rozzell. “But with our staff and with our players, he just brings great juice every day. And he's got a bright future in coaching. He knows the game really well.

“His love for VCU and our program, that shines every day.”

The former Highland Springs High standout, while playing at VCU (2007-11), hit 193 career 3-pointers, which is eighth in program history. And Rozzell was key in the 2011 Final Four run, earning his “mayor” of Richmond nickname along the way.

He then went on to a decorated, decade-long pro career, that included MVP honors in the Danish Basketligaen (2016) and the Swedish Basketball League (2020).

Then, as Rozzell eyed a transition out of playing, Rhoades — who coached Rozzell as a member of Shaka Smart’s staff — called Rozzell last spring and offered him a spot on his staff.

Rozzell’s position, as part of NCAA rules, is a noncoaching one — he isn’t directly involved in on-court activities. But he can lend his ear and lend his wisdom, pulling players to the side and expressing what he sees from the lens of someone who played under Rhoades and who played as a pro. Or he can try to pick up a player who may be having a tough day.

Sophomore guard Josh Banks is one player Rozzell said he’s worked with. Rozzell can see parallels between himself and Banks.

“I remember my sophomore year, I was struggling shooting the ball,” Rozzell said. “And I feel like Josh was going through that at a certain point this season. ... So I kind of stay in his ear, keep talking to him and keep working with him. And just let him know I've been there.”

The position of director of student-athlete development deals directly with off-court advancement and community service. And part of Rozzell’s objective, particularly as a Richmond native himself, is to show the players the city and to give those in the city a chance to see the players.

That’s been limited this school year because of COVID-19 precautions, but players were able to visit Carver Elementary before Christmas, where they gave away teddy bears.

"It lit those kids up,” Rozzell said. “And they're just so amazed to see how tall the players are, and the little things like that. So it's important."

What Rozzell has taken from the job is a toe dip into the world of working in basketball, still so recently removed from playing in it. He’s balancing the new position with online graduate school instruction through Liberty, toward a master of education in higher education — educational leadership degree. He carves out time at the beginning of his days for coursework, and then the hoops starts.

Rozzell has been shadowing VCU associate head coach Jamal Brunt this season, learning how he works.

“Just kind of, piece by piece, piece it all together and understanding how these coaches do things,” Rozzell said.

Rozzell’s return to VCU has reunited him with Darius Theus, who has been the Rams’ director of player development since 2018. The two are more than former teammates, they’re literal family, brothers-in-law — one of Theus’ brothers is married to Rozzell’s sister.

Rozzell was Theus’ host when Theus visited VCU in the recruiting process, too.

“It’s a different level of bond between me and him,” Theus said.

The roles have reversed a bit for the two — Rozzell was Theus’ help when they were playing, an upperclassman when Theus arrived. Now Theus is a veteran staffer, helping Rozzell.

"If it wasn't for Darius, I'd be in here spinning around in circles, man,” Rozzell said. “That guy, he keeps me going."

And while he loves mentoring, Rozzell is still unsure if coaching in particular is the route he wants to go in in the future. It’s still new to him and he’s still learning.

But Theus sees it in him, in the focus and intensity Rozzell brings to huddles in games.

“I said, 'Man, you bring a different level of juice to the game that we haven't had,’” Theus said, recalling advice to Rozzell. “So, 'Don't sell yourself short.'"

As far as where the Rams currently stand, Rozzell recalled his own experience in discussing VCU’s situation heading into the A-10 tournament — he and VCU lost on senior night heading into the CAA tournament the year the team went on to make the Final Four.

VCU, last Saturday, fell to Saint Louis in its regular-season finale.

“So I know how that hunger can be for you when you lose that game going into the conference tournament,” he said. “And I think our guys got that same hunger in them right now."

And for him, as he continues in his current role, his biggest goal is to show the current players the impact they have on the city of Richmond.

It’s part of the perspective his presence brings, a perspective that’s uniquely his.

“I say this all the time, 'VCU is Richmond,’” Rozzell said. “Like, this is everything.”