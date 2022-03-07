Back from setback at Saint Louis, VCU preparing for massive weekend at A-10 tournament in Washington

It was like a splash of cold water to the face, at this point of the season.

That’s what Saturday’s result at Saint Louis, a 69-65 loss, was like for VCU, in coach Mike Rhoades’ description.

The cold water was thrown toward a group that was red hot, winners of eight straight before the setback against the Billikens. It was a run that secured the Rams’ spot in the league’s top four — with the accompanying double bye in the Atlantic 10 tournament — a whole week before the loss.

The loss denied VCU the tournament’s top seed, but with the double bye already in hand, the Rams’ mission in Washington, D.C., later this week will be the same: win three games in three days for the program’s second A-10 tournament title, and first since 2015.

And the loss, as disappointing as the Rams may have found it, is something Rhoades wants them to use as fuel in tournament play. Perhaps especially considering VCU’s seemingly shrunken window for claiming a bid to the NCAA tournament outside of grabbing the A-10’s automatic bid.

The third-seeded Rams (21-8, 14-4 A-10) will play the winner of Thursday’s fourth second-round game — possibly Richmond — in Friday’s second round, at 8:30 p.m. in Capital One Arena.

“Let's use it for fuel for our fire to go into a three-game season this weekend, right? To be ready to play Friday night,” Rhoades said on Monday morning. “And to really embrace the preparation this week. Don't let that happen again.

“And, look, Saint Louis is a good team, they're well coached. They were ready to play. But we got to play better to win this weekend, than we did on Saturday.”

Saturday was just VCU’s second loss this season in a true road game — the Rams are 9-2 in those games.

And for a group that was coming off one of its most emphatic victories of the season, by 23 points over St. Bonaventure last Tuesday, Rhoades felt the Rams simply didn’t do their jobs well enough to win on the road for a 10th time on Saturday.

Turnovers mounted in the first half, as did fouls — the Billikens held a 17-point halftime lead, and 13 of their points before the break came at the free throw line (13 of 15). Fourteen points came off 11 VCU turnovers.

“From not guarding the ball well enough as a team and then putting them on the line at home, that's giving them a lot of confidence,” Rhoades said after the game.

The Rams who showed up in the second half looked more like those who reeled off those eight straight wins. But a deficit that swelled to 21 proved too much to overcome.

A comeback effort, though, was rooted in defense — VCU racked up eight steals, forced 10 total turnovers and had four blocks in the second half alone. And after getting outrebounded 17-12 in the first half, the Rams outrebounded the Billikens 17-13 in the second half.

Defense — a constant cornerstone, this year in particular — is what Rhoades feels will be most important in Washington, with ball security — a frequent issue — a close second. VCU finished with 17 turnovers at Saint Louis.

“We talk about it, we work on it, we watch film,” Rhoades said of the turnover issues. “That's sort of been our Achilles heel, throughout the whole year."

It’s an Achilles heel VCU has mostly won in spite of, but that can bite too much at times, like on Saturday — something the Rams can’t afford in pursuit of their goal this weekend.

Especially considering the competitiveness of the top half of the league heading into D.C. Each of VCU’s four losses in regular-season conference play came against teams that sit with the Rams in the top five of the standings heading into the tournament: Davidson, Dayton, St. Bonaventure and Saint Louis.

And the Rams are likely for a rematch with at least one of those teams in D.C.

“There's some young teams that've been surprising,” Rhoades said of the league. “There's some teams that have played very well in stretches throughout the year. There's some older teams that haven't played maybe as well as they expected, but they're still older going into the conference tournament.”

So, for VCU, the splash of cold water in Saint Louis on Saturday could be viewed as a wake-up call — a reminder that unbeatable for a span of a month doesn’t mean invincible. And a loss such as that may be more stomachable than one at Capital One Arena, which would mean the end of the Rams’ weekend without a trophy, and perhaps the end to NCAA tournament hopes.

Now, fueled by what happened in Saint Louis, the Rams are preparing to try to make the weekend a fruitful one.

“We're talking about, 'Hey, it's a three-game season this weekend. But you can't move on until you take care of what's in front of you,’” Rhoades said. “And we got to have that competitive edge the whole time.”

Note: Rhoades said that guard Marcus Tsohonis (concussion protocol) would do some activity Monday and that he hoped Tsohonis would be good to go for the tournament.