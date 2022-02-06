Back from time with Hawks, former VCU star Justin Tillman is on tear in G League

In relative terms, Steve Gansey is the elder statesman of the G League coaching fraternity, with more than a decade total in the circuit.

And, in his time, he can say that he’s never seen a player do quite what former VCU star Justin Tillman did last month.

Gansey is now the coach of the College Park (Ga.) Skyhawks, the G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks. And Tillman, coming off play in multiple leagues overseas, is in his first season with the Skyhawks.

He, in late December and into early January, got a brief stint with the Hawks on a 10-day contract. And though he didn’t see any game action, the experience — coming so close to playing in the NBA — unlocked something in him.

And Tillman, since he returned to the Skyhawks, has been on a tear that hasn’t stopped. He had four straight games with at least 30 points scored in the middle of the month. He set the Skyhawk’s rebounding record with 23 in a Jan. 28 game, and scored 28 points that night as well.

In all, Tilman has averaged 25.5 points and 11 rebounds in 12 total games since he came back from the Hawks, the type of head-turning production that could help bring Tillman closer to realizing his dream in the future.