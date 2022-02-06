Back from time with Hawks, former VCU star Justin Tillman is on tear in G League

In relative terms, Steve Gansey is the elder statesman of the G League coaching fraternity, with more than a decade total in the circuit.
And, in his time, he can say that he’s never seen a player do quite what former VCU star Justin Tillman did last month.
Gansey is now the coach of the College Park (Ga.) Skyhawks, the G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks. And Tillman, coming off play in multiple leagues overseas, is in his first season with the Skyhawks.
He, in late December and into early January, got a brief stint with the Hawks on a 10-day contract. And though he didn’t see any game action, the experience — coming so close to playing in the NBA — unlocked something in him.
And Tillman, since he returned to the Skyhawks, has been on a tear that hasn’t stopped. He had four straight games with at least 30 points scored in the middle of the month. He set the Skyhawk’s rebounding record with 23 in a Jan. 28 game, and scored 28 points that night as well.
In all, Tilman has averaged 25.5 points and 11 rebounds in 12 total games since he came back from the Hawks, the type of head-turning production that could help bring Tillman closer to realizing his dream in the future.
“When I came back to the G League I just wanted to really eat,” Tillman said this past week.
Tillman — after a 2017-18 senior season at VCU in which he averaged 18.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, and was selected to the all-Atlantic 10 first team and all-defensive team — took workouts with several NBA teams in the run-up to the 2018 draft.
He had a couple of potential opportunities late in the draft, but opted for the flexibility of handpicking his situation and working for a roster spot through the Summer League. He joined the Miami Heat’s Summer League squad but pulled his hamstring in a practice, hampering his chance to showcase what he could do. He played in just two games.
In the aftermath of that, Tillman had G League and overseas avenues on the table. He chose the overseas route, heading to play for Wonju Dongbu Promy in the Korean Basketball League. He averaged 25.5 points and 11.7 rebounds in 11 games there.
Tillman then had a stay in the G League with the Memphis Hustle, the Memphis Grizzlies affiliate, in early 2019, which came about after he broke his thumb in South Korea and returned to the U.S. to rehab.
Later, after a foot injury, he headed to Hapoel Galil Gilboa in Israel, a stint that included an Israeli Basketball Premier League player of the month honor for his play in October 2019. Tillman eventually went on to play for Banco di Sardegna Sassari in Italy, Bursaspor in Turkey and Hapoel Tel Aviv back in Israel as well.
Playing in some relatively remote locations, Tillman locked in on basketball, the outlet that was always there. He became more comfortable in certain nuances: grabbing a rebound and pushing the ball in transition, playing in screen and rolls, finding his spots, shooting the ball from distance.
“And then I feel like the game slowed down for me a lot,” Tillman said.
But in 2020, coming off his season with Hapoel Galil Gilboa, Tillman lost both of his parents to COVID-19. His father, John, passed away in April 2020 and his mother, Angela, that June.
His father was the one who first put a basketball in his hands, and his mother proudly supported along the way.
His father, he feels, believed in him even more than he believed in himself.
“That hit home hard,” Tillman said. “I thought it was unreal, I felt like I was in a movie.”
It left Tillman with just his sister and grandmother — he became the man of the house. It made Tillman demand more of himself, basketball included.
“My main thing is I wanted to keep carrying things on and continue to build a legacy for our family, Tillman name,” Tillman said. “And just leave something behind for us.”
Last summer, following his second stint in Israel, with Hapoel Tel Aviv, Tillman and his agent explored more overseas opportunities initially.
But, one day, Tillman’s agent called to propose a different plan.
“He’s like, “I feel you’re an NBA player and you belong on an NBA roster,’” Tillman said, recalling the conversation. “‘And I feel we need to bet on you.’
“He’s like, ‘You need to bet on yourself.’”
They decided to explore G League spots and attack that path, to show teams what Tillman was about.
It wouldn’t be as fruitful from a financial perspective, compared to what Tillman could make overseas. But it was something Tillman felt would be better, not just from a basketball perspective but from a mental one in the aftermath of his parents’ passing — able to be around family and friends.
Tillman feels it was one of the best decisions he could’ve made.
A deal with the Skyhawks materialized in October
“His No. 1 best attribute, skill about him is that he plays hard,” Gansey said. “And that’s a skill, that’s an attribute — because a lot of people don’t do that.”
Tillman, before his 10-day deal with the Hawks, averaged 13.1 points and 7.5 rebounds over 14 G League games. His promotion to Atlanta came on Dec. 28, as the Hawks battled COVID-19 issues.
He was on the bench for games at the Bulls and at the Cavaliers. Despite not playing, Tillman soaked up how the Hawks conducted themselves. And sitting, looking around the NBA arenas, was a wake-up call — that right there was where he needed to be.
He was already hungry, but the stint made him even more so, heading into what became a monster January.
The Skyhawks coaching staff has advised Tillman to remain focused and keep doing what he’s doing, and opportunities will be there — that he can play in the NBA.
Tillman before every game, when the national anthem is played, closes his eyes and envisions his parents in the stands. His father used to give him a head nod and a smile from there, with his mother cheering him on, too.
That vision gives Tillman all the motivation he needs. He, a few weeks ago, got a small taste of his dream. And, with his play since, he’s pushing to get more.
“My goal,” Tillman said, “is to be in the NBA — that’s all I want, basketball wise.”
