Back in Harrisonburg for homecoming, JMU eyes bounceback performance against Marshall

When James Madison met as a team Monday, coming off its first loss of the season this past Saturday at Georgia Southern, coach Curt Cignetti disseminated to the Dukes the message that “competitors bounce back stronger.”

“And really, that’s the case,” Cignetti said Tuesday. “Good teams, when they lose a game, they learn from it, bounce back stronger.”

Losing is a lesson the Dukes hadn’t had to learn from this year, until Saturday. But it was a result, by a 45-38 final score, that came through a performance linebacker Taurus Jones described as not up to the standard of JMU football. Particularly defensively.

The Dukes, though, understand that they can’t let one loss define their season, receiver Reggie Brown said — perhaps especially after a booming 5-0 start in a first year at the FBS level, that saw them enter the AP Top 25 for the first time ever.

If anything, it could serve as fuel heading into a big Saturday ahead — back at home for the first time in three weeks, for homecoming, with Marshall in town.

The game sold out a week and a half ago — a first homecoming game in the Sun Belt Conference for JMU. The Dukes (5-1, 3-1 Sun Belt) and Thundering Herd (3-3, 0-2) kick off at 3:30 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium (ESPN+).

“We can’t have the mistakes and the errors that we made last Saturday to be able to win in this conference,” Jones said. “I feel like that loss is just going to motivate our team to be able to come out and execute the way the JMU standard is.”

JMU on Saturday allowed 590 total yards of offense. It was the most yards surrendered by the program since it allowed 635 yards in a 56-28 loss at North Carolina in September 2016.

And that was from a Dukes team that allowed an average of just 227.4 yards entering Saturday, a mark that ranked second in the country.

Georgia Southern didn’t run the ball much — just 16 times, and was held to 12 total rushing yards. But the Eagles didn’t have to, with 578 of the 590 yards coming through the air, via the arm of quarterback Kyle Vantrease.

Vantrease did a good job getting the ball out quickly, Jones said. So, in turn, the Dukes’ pressure failed to land. They finished with no sacks, a first since a December 2019 FCS playoff game against Weber State.

“When we watched the film, we saw plays that we could’ve been better technique wise, stopping those types of things,” Jones said, of JMU’s pass defense Saturday. “And that’s something that we are correcting this week, so that doesn’t happen again.”

Offensively, despite four turnovers, there were positives to glean from Saturday. Quarterback Todd Centeio threw for a JMU record 468 yards, part of 675 yards total gained by the Dukes.

And Brown had career highs of eight catches for 136 yards and a touchdown.

Brown said Wednesday that the unit gained more confidence.

“And I feel like these next few games are going to be our best," Brown said.

Marshall, since a win at then No. 8-ranked Notre Dame in September, has lost three of its last four games. Still, the Thundering Herd are tops in the Sun Belt in scoring defense, allowing just 17.3 points per game.

Cornerbacks Micah Abraham and Steven Gilmore lead the nation with three interceptions apiece, too.

“They’re physical, they got some good corners, good cover corners,” Brown said.

Jones and the JMU defense should see two quarterbacks Saturday — Marshall is expected to play both Henry Colombi and Cam Fancher. Colombi is the more prolific passer (943 yards, six touchdowns). And Fancher is the Thundering Herds’ second-leading rusher (132 yards).

Running back Khalan Laborn, a Florida State transfer from Virginia Beach, is fifth nationally with 851 rushing yards.

Jones said members of the JMU defense have talked amongst themselves in the locker room, and understand what went wrong at Georgia Southern.

“We really just want to go out there and play for each other,” he said. “And not have that slip-up again.”

Cignetti said the Dukes have to respect the pieces it takes to be successful — “the process, the work, the effort, the mindset, the edge and the desire on Saturday.”

Those standards, he said, should never lower. But if last Saturday wasn’t up to par, this Saturday is a chance to make amends.

“At FCS, Coach [Cignetti] said this earlier in the year, we could play a C-plus game and still maybe win a game like last week,” Jones said. “But with being in the Sun Belt, each team can beat each team. And we understand that everybody has good players, and the margin of error is slimmer.

“So we can’t go out there and not be on our p’s and q’s.”