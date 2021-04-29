Back-to-back Hokies taken in NFL Draft as Farley goes to Titans, then Darrisaw to Vikings

BLACKSBURG — Christian Darrisaw proudly wore purple and gold as an 8-year-old playing for the Spirit of Faith Warriors youth football team.
Things came full circle for Virginia Tech's former left tackle on Thursday night when the Minnesota Vikings selected him in the first round with the No. 23 overall pick.
"Anything can happen on draft night," Darrisaw said with a smile. "It was getting late, it was getting close to the end (of the first round), I was feeling nervous."
The Hokies had two players go in the first round for the third time in program history with Darrisaw and his former teammate Caleb Farley coming off the board on back-to-back picks. The Tennessee Titans selected Farley with the No. 22 overall pick.
Minnesota traded down from the No. 14 spot and sent the pick to the New York Jets in exchange for the No. 23 pick and two third round picks (No. 66 and No. 86).
The Vikings also parted with a fourth round pick (No. 143) in the deal.
Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said the team strongly considered drafting Darrisaw with the No. 14 pick before trading down in a deal with the New York Jets that netted them the No. 23 overall pick and two additional day two picks.
Darrisaw remained their top target after moving back, and the team even discussed making an additional deal to move up a few picks to ensure they landed him.
While Minnesota was a popular landing spot for Darrisaw in mock drafts, the team didn't tip their hand in recent weeks. They had two Zoom calls with Darrisaw during the process and Spielman never spoke to him directly.
"Those are the teams you have to watch out for," Darrisaw said.
Darrisaw was surrounded by friends and family in Ocean City, Md. for draft night. He was one of 47 prospects selected by the NFL to virtually attend the first round.
The league sent video cameras to Darrisaw’s family that were set up to capture his reaction — he spent the night on a couch seated between his parents — and allow him to participate in multiple live interviews throughout the night.
"It was a sigh of relief," Darrisaw's mother Kim Cherry said. "Just being in that moment and seeing his dreams come true, it was a big weight off my shoulders. I think he was getting anxious as we got past that 13-20 phase."
Darrisaw is the first Tech offensive lineman taken in the first round since Duane Brown was taken at No. 26 in 2008 by the Houston Texans.
The Hokies have had six cornerbacks taken in the draft — Rashad Carmichael (2011), Jayron Hosley (2012), Kyle Fuller (2014), Antone Exum (2014), Kendall Fuller (2016), Greg Stroman (2018) — over the last decade.
Farley hoped to be in attendance for the first round in Cleveland, but he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in a test administered by the NFL leading up to the event and watched it from home.
There were pre-draft rumors that Farley was falling down boards because of potential health issues - he had back surgery in the months leading up to the draft.
Titans general manager Jon Robinson said the team was confident in its evaluation.
"We had a lot of meetings with Caleb via zoom. Our doctors and trainers spent a lot of time analyzing all of the stuff and talking with Caleb over the phone, we are super stoked to have him as part of our football team," Robinson said.