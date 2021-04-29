Back-to-back Hokies taken in NFL Draft as Farley goes to Titans, then Darrisaw to Vikings

BLACKSBURG — Christian Darrisaw proudly wore purple and gold as an 8-year-old playing for the Spirit of Faith Warriors youth football team.

Things came full circle for Virginia Tech's former left tackle on Thursday night when the Minnesota Vikings selected him in the first round with the No. 23 overall pick.

"Anything can happen on draft night," Darrisaw said with a smile. "It was getting late, it was getting close to the end (of the first round), I was feeling nervous."

The Hokies had two players go in the first round for the third time in program history with Darrisaw and his former teammate Caleb Farley coming off the board on back-to-back picks. The Tennessee Titans selected Farley with the No. 22 overall pick.

Minnesota traded down from the No. 14 spot and sent the pick to the New York Jets in exchange for the No. 23 pick and two third round picks (No. 66 and No. 86).

The Vikings also parted with a fourth round pick (No. 143) in the deal.

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said the team strongly considered drafting Darrisaw with the No. 14 pick before trading down in a deal with the New York Jets that netted them the No. 23 overall pick and two additional day two picks.