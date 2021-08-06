Back to normal means back to work for Bronco Mendenhall, UVA football

Now, with a veteran roster and a university-wide vaccine mandate, Mendenhall and his players go into August focused on football.

“We had a lot of restrictions last year at this time,” said senior running back Wayne Taulapapa. “It was specifically because Coach Bronco wanted to keep us safe. I think we did a great job of that. But we weren’t able to grasp concepts as well as we do now, because it’s a lot more contact and being able to be in the same situations we have every year. The process is speeding up a lot quicker and it’s a lot easier for guys to grasp concepts and things like that.”

Virginia returns 18 starters from last year’s team, including most of its offensive line and defensive backfield. In all, with the NCAA not counting last season against player eligibility, UVA has 22 seniors on the roster, including Taulapapa and center Olu Oluwatimi.

After Friday’s practice, Oluwatimi said the players are glad to be done with wearing masks in drills, a change that is helping push the pace in practice.

“Not masking and not having a full face visor helps with breathing and overheating,” he said. “We’re able to get more work in.”