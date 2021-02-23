Baldwin free throws propel VCU to 67-65 victory over Saint Louis

It had to be a group effort. And on Tuesday, the Rams answered the call.
Without star guard Bones Hyland, who sat with a foot sprain suffered Saturday against George Mason, needed other pieces to step up.
Starting point guard was pushed into playing a full 40 minutes, and freshman wing Jamir Watkins got his first career start with him in the backcourt in place of Hyland. Freshman guard Josh Banks played a career-high 19 minutes behind Watkins.
They made it work and, with 4.7 seconds to play, Baldwin was fouled and sank a pair of free throws to propel the Rams to a 67-65 victory.
VCU improved to 17-5 overall and 10-3 in Atlantic 10 play.
Junior guard. KeShawn Curry also did not play for VCU. Rhoades revealed in a pregame interview with Ram Radio’s Robby Robinson that Curry’s brother was killed on Saturday night.
Baldwin finished with 15 points and seven assists. Vince Williams had 16 points and nine rebounds.
VCU, right out of the gate on its first defensive possession of the game, deployed a 2-3 zone, which it used to effectiveness at Rhode Island on Feb. 3.
The Rams continued with a mix of that and their more typical man to man.
The Billikens had some early success shooting the ball — they had five 3-pointers in the game’s first 6:04.
But, as the half wore on, they failed to capitalize on some open looks, and VCU forced 10 turnovers, seven of which came in the final 11:05 of the half.
Saint Louis also endured a field goal drought of 6:35 within the final 10 minutes of the first half. And, for VCU, it was a group effort offensive without Hyland.
Baldwin played the entire half, and he, Hason Ward, Jamir Watkins and Levi Stockard III led VCU with 6 points each in the half.
A Banks 3 put VCU ahead, 27-26, with about five minutes to play in the half. Jordan Goodwin briefly tied it at the free throw line, before Watkins gave the Rams a lead they held into the half with a free throw of his own.
The Rams led 33-29 at the break.
VCU had a hot start to its second half. Watkins was fouled on a 3-point attempt and hit all three of his free throws, before Williams nailed a 3-pointer. That shot the Rams to a 39-31 advantage, their largest of the game.
But the Billikens, after the rough first half, settled into a groove offensively in the second half, keyed by inside scoring. Saint Louis, after the 6-0 spurt by VCU, ran off to a 13-0 run, including a pair of baskets each from Goodwin and Joshua Hightower.
They led 44-39 at the end of it, with 14:37 to play.
VCU though, as it has done a better job of during its recent stretch, recovered effectively. Williams hit a 3 and Baldwin drove to the basket to tie the game at 44.
Shortly thereafter, Baldwin found 7-1 Coppin State transfer Brendan Medley-Bacon for a dunk, his first-career field goal at VCU. Then Williams hit another 3, to put VCU up 49-46 with 11:17 left.
The teams continued to spar down the stretch. A jumper by Goodwin put Saint Louis up 65-63 with 1:07 to play.
Baldwin was fouled with about 50 seconds to play and hit a pair of free throws to tie it. Then he was fouled again with 4.7 seconds left, and pushed VCU to the win.
The Rams finish the regular season Saturday at Davidson.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr