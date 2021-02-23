Baldwin free throws propel VCU to 67-65 victory over Saint Louis

But, as the half wore on, they failed to capitalize on some open looks, and VCU forced 10 turnovers, seven of which came in the final 11:05 of the half.

Saint Louis also endured a field goal drought of 6:35 within the final 10 minutes of the first half. And, for VCU, it was a group effort offensive without Hyland.

Baldwin played the entire half, and he, Hason Ward, Jamir Watkins and Levi Stockard III led VCU with 6 points each in the half.

A Banks 3 put VCU ahead, 27-26, with about five minutes to play in the half. Jordan Goodwin briefly tied it at the free throw line, before Watkins gave the Rams a lead they held into the half with a free throw of his own.

The Rams led 33-29 at the break.

VCU had a hot start to its second half. Watkins was fouled on a 3-point attempt and hit all three of his free throws, before Williams nailed a 3-pointer. That shot the Rams to a 39-31 advantage, their largest of the game.

But the Billikens, after the rough first half, settled into a groove offensively in the second half, keyed by inside scoring. Saint Louis, after the 6-0 spurt by VCU, ran off to a 13-0 run, including a pair of baskets each from Goodwin and Joshua Hightower.