Barber: After spring fizzle, UVA confident its big-play passing game will be there in the fall

CHARLOTTESVILLE – As they bounced through an emptying parking lot at dusk outside Scott Stadium, a pair of young fans compared their hauls from the Virginia football team’s post-spring game autograph session.

“I got Wicks,” one shouted, holding up a signed football as they tried to keep pace with their parents, moving quickly to the car 15-20 paces ahead of them.

“Armstrong,” responded the second, older boy, twirling a UVA jersey.

Dontayvion Wicks and Brennan Armstrong -- the wide receiver and the quarterback who led an explosive offense for UVA that averaged just under five touchdowns a game.

Saturday, at the spring game, that offense looked far less dynamic – though much of that was by design. First-year coach Tony Elliott wanted to focus on building up a traditional running game, something that has been lacking the past three seasons for the Cavaliers.

And in an effort to become, not just more balanced offensively, but more complementary as a total team, Armstrong commanded an attack content to throw underneath and in the middle – taking what UVA’s new-look defense gave it – as opposed to the high-flying aerial assault of a year ago, one that frequently struck opposing defenses over the top.

That quick-strike, big-play potential – however – is still there, Armstrong, Wicks and Elliott all promised.

“Most definitely,” said Wicks. “All the weapons we got, all the people we got that can make plays, it’s going to have to be [there].”

Armstrong, quarterbacking both the Blue and White teams, went 23 for 42 for 218 yards, all in the first half, but didn’t connect for a touchdown pass. His longest completions came on throws over the middle to tight ends – a 27-yarder to senior Grant Misch and a 19-yard connection with sophomore Sackett Wood Jr.

“I know Coach Elliott talked about a lot of mid-range to short game stuff,” said Armstrong. “Man, we’re going to have shots in eventually. It’s the spring game. We’re not showing everything.”

Last season, Armstrong and UVA’s passing attack connected on 26 pass plays of 30 yards or more, the fifth most in the ACC. Armstrong averaged 13.6 yards per completion, and Wicks ripped off 21.1 yards per reception.

Factor in Keytaon Thompson, Billy Kemp IV, Malachi Fields, Demick Starling and Lavel Davis Jr. – still working his way back from a knee injury – and it’s obvious why Armstrong is confident in the Cavaliers’ big-play ability come the fall.

That, UVA hopes, can help compensate for the question marks on the offensive line. The offense may need to involve more moving pockets, designed roll outs and quicker, short throws to keep pressure off Armstrong.

But Elliott, a former offensive coordinator at Clemson, thinks big plays can come from that approach, as well.

“It won’t have to necessarily just be your traditional throw the fade down the field,” said Elliott. “We’ll be able to throw the ball not necessarily 40 yards in the air but we can put it 20 and then they can run it 20, which is the same thing.”

Elliott, a former offensive coordinator at Clemson who has coached a number of NFL wide receivers, has fawned over Thompson’s versatility, Fields’s emergence and Starling’s speed. He believes Davis Jr. – who averaged 25.8 yards per catch as a freshman in 2020 – is still only 80 to 85% healthy, meaning his best football is ahead of him.

But Elliott reserved his highest praise for Wicks, the 6-foot-1, 206-pound speedster who had 57 catches for 1,203 yards and nine touchdowns last year.

“He’s as good as the guys that I’ve been around for the last 11 years from a talent standpoint,” said Elliott. “He can do it all.”

Saturday, fans left happy with autographs from Armstrong and Wicks. Elliott left confident that that duo will give fans plenty of highlights in the fall.

“I’m not worried about that piece of it,” said Elliott. “We’ll be able to push the ball down the field.”