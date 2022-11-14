Barber: Another tragedy, another somber day at a Virginia college

Mike Barber Follow Mike Barber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Mike Barber covers University of Virginia sports for The Times-Dispatch.

CHARLOTTESVILLE – This has been a devastating day, of which, in this profession, we are around too many.

There was the on-air murder of our colleagues at WDBJ, and then the deaths around the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, and the anniversaries of the shooting at Virginia Tech.

The best way I can explain the shock is to say: All of these tragedies are unique because the people we lose in them are unique. One of a kind.

Much of today’s reporting centered on "just the facts" – the who, what, when, where and how of a senseless shooting for which there can never be an understandable "why." Those are the aspects that previous tragedies prepare journalists for.

We can probe into the failures of a system that allowed a student who was on the radar of the school’s threat assessment team since September and had been charged with a concealed weapon offense back in February of last year to still carry out this crime.

We can debate the right course forward for the athletics department – the should they or should they not play after this. UVa canceled Monday night’s home basketball game against Northern Iowa but did not announce any decision regarding Saturday’s home football game against Coastal Carolina.

The hard part comes when we turn our keyboards to the task of memorializing people who had so much more to accomplish.

The best of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry waited ahead of them. Their on-field exploits would have been the focus of sports articles, their off-field achievements and milestones the stuff that friends and family would enjoy the most.

Instead, their stories end too soon.

I spent time in the offseason talking to D'Sean Perry, a talented junior linebacker from Miami. He was a studio art major and we talked about his artwork – from sculpting to digital images. He was designing special images for personalized NFTs to mint and sell under the NCAA’s new NIL rules.

I talked to Lavel Davis Jr. about his work to get back healthy after a knee injury, and the people who helped keep him going during those days. At 6-foot-7, the junior from Dorchester, S.C., has the prototypical body of an NFL wide receiver. As a freshman, his big-play ability electrified UVa fans. But a Tweet thread from a professor paid tribute to the quiet, respectful young man he was off the field.

I talked to Devin Chandler, a wide receiver who had transferred from Wisconsin this offseason, about making the move to Virginia, and what led him to stick with that transfer even after a coaching change. This was the place for him, Chandler said assuredly.

What makes today’s news of their murder so tragic isn't that something awful happened. It's who something awful happened to – the unique young men we lost.

That's always the real pain. And why today was unlike any other.