CHARLOTTESVILLE – As their freshman quarterback sat with their injured starter, studying video of James Madison’s defense, Virginia’s football coaches laughed about the inevitable drama the rookie would undoubtedly bring to Scott Stadium.

“We kind of joked during the week that this kid’s going to go out here and he’s going to make some wild plays,” offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said. “I don’t have hair or I might be pulling my hair out while he’s running around.”

Anthony Colandrea, the team’s big-armed, bright-eyed freshman from Florida, started against JMU ON Saturday, becoming the first true freshman to start at quarterback in a Virginia home opener since 1977.

He threw for 377 yards and two touchdowns, both UVa freshman records, extending plays with his legs, keeping his head up and finding receivers down the field, making the kind of the throws he’s been wowing his teammates and coaches with since March.

Colandrea connected on his first six passes and finished 20 for 26. He was intercepted once on an exceptional play near the sideline by JMU’s Francis Meehan in the third quarter.

It wasn't enough, though, as the Dukes erased an 11-point deficit after an hour-plus lightning delay halted the game early in the fourth quarter, winning 36-35.

“Tough situation, but he was prepared. He was ready,” UVa coach Tony Elliott said of Colandrea getting the start in place of Tony Muskett, who injured his left shoulder late in the team’s season-opening loss to Tennessee. “He did what he showed us throughout the course of fall camp. We knew that he’s a guy that when the lights come on, the bigger the stage, he elevates.”

That’s why, when Virginia got the ball back at its own 25-yard line with 55 seconds to play and the Dukes leading 36-35, his teammates and coaches had confidence he’d get them into field goal range.

Instead, JMU senior defensive tackle Jamree Kromah sacked him on first down. Colandrea threw three incompletions on the next three snaps, the final one, a fourth-down bomb to Demick Starling. Starling got past his defender but Colandrea’s throw sailed a little too far for Starling, a speedster who runs track at UVa in the spring.

“I thought we could’ve went down there and scored,” Colandrea said. “I made little mistakes. I made freshman mistakes I shouldn’t make.”

Elliott raised a few eyebrows last month when he suggested the quarterback competition between Muskett, a Monmouth transfer with four years of experience, and Colandrea was tight, declining to name Muskett the starter until Aug. 21, less than two weeks from the opener.

At the time, it was fair to wonder if Elliott’s comments were meant to push Muskett or simply keep Colandrea engaged in the latter days of camp.

Saturday, Colandrea showed why he made the choice a tough one for the coaching staff.

The Cavaliers’ offense, punchless for the first four and a half quarters of the season, came alive late in the first period. Colandrea got Virginia on the board with a 63-yard touchdown pass to Malik Washington with 6:06 left in the first quarter, and gave it the lead when he slipped away from the JMU rush and hit Kobe Pace for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the second half.

“You think you’ve got him,” Elliott said. “Then he pops out and finds a guy on the run.”

Perhaps his most impressive play came after JMU trimmed the Cavaliers’ lead to 28-24 late in the third quarter. Colandrea escaped the Dukes’ pass rush again, slipped out of the pocket and ran towards the sideline. But he kept his eyes down field and his feet behind the line of scrimmage, allowing him to flip a pass to Perris Jones that Jones took 60 yards to the JMU 12.

The play flashed Colandrea’s mobility and moxie. The drive ended with running back Mike Hollins’ second touchdown and a 35-24 lead.

JMU sacked Colandrea four times but could not rattle the rookie.

“The moment’s never too big for him,” Kitchings said.

The moment, of course, was bigger than football Saturday.

It was Virginia’s first home game since the November on-campus shooting that killed three football players, and the day began with an emotional pre-game ceremony to honor those victims, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

The video board showed a tribute, voiced by Samuel L. Jackson, and paratroopers landed on the field carrying flags with the players’ jersey numbers.

Fans received “UVa Strong” t-shirts adorned with those numbers – 1, 15 and 41 – and the victims’ families were recognized at midfield before kickoff.

If Colandrea stole the show, Hollins was still the headliner. A survivor of the shooting, Hollins – who served as the team’s game captain – scored twice and ran for 28 yards on 12 carries on a day when the Dukes’ defensive front largely stymied Virginia’s ground game.

But offense Saturday came through the air, thanks to the arm of Colandrea. Muskett was available only in an emergency role, meaning he’ll likely be able to play Friday night’s game at Maryland. And while Colandrea’s production and theatrics thrilled fans, Elliott said he plans to stick with Muskett as the team’s starter, if he’s healthy.

“My approach is that you don’t lose your job because of injury,” Elliott said. “But it gives us a tremendous amount of confidence in Colandrea.”