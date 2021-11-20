Barber: Armstrong's magic not enough for UVA in face of defensive issues, Pitt star Kenny Pickett

For all the concerns Mendenhall had going into Saturday’s matchup, Armstrong’s performance wasn’t one of them. The coach said he knew what he’d get from his quarterback, though it was three weeks since Armstrong cracked ribs on his left side falling on the football while reaching for extra yardage in the road loss to BYU.

“Yeah, I did,” Mendenhall said. “I’ve just been around him long enough now to not expect anything else.”

That’s why Mendenhall and Virginia (6-5, 4-3 ACC) didn’t want to wait to get Armstrong — who had been electric in that last outing — back into action. It won the opening toss and elected to receive. That opening drive was going nowhere, headed for a three-and-out, until Pittsburgh star linebacker SirVocea Dennis was ejected for targeting after a third-down hit on Keytaon Thompson.

That gave Armstrong and the offense new life, and from there, it was vintage Armstrong. UVA turned that break into the game’s first points, a 3-yard touchdown pass from Armstrong to Thompson just 4:42 into the contest. Armstrong’s second scoring strike went to tight end Jelani Woods, a 7-yard strike that sent UVA to the locker room down just a field goal at 24-21.

It was a first half that would have been a disaster without Armstrong.