Barber: Brennan Armstrong, Jay Woolfolk and the offense bring the energy at UVA's first scrimmage

CHARLOTTESVILLE – For the first two weeks of practices of this preseason camp, Virginia football coach Tony Elliott saw his defense bring more energy and tempo to the field than the offense.

Saturday morning, back in Scott Stadium and competing in front of a group of former players, quarterback Brennan Armstrong helped make sure the offense reminded everyone which unit carried the Cavaliers through the 2021 season.

“When you get to the stadium, it’s just different,” said Armstrong. “It always is.”

Armstrong quarterbacked the first two drives of Saturday’s scrimmage – the only portion open to the media – and both possessions ended in touchdowns. He ran for a score on one and hit star wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks for a long touchdown pass on the other.

Mike Hollins had a tough first down run and Lavel Davis Jr. made a reception for another first down.

“All throughout camp so far defense has had the energy and kind of set the tempo,” said Elliott. “Today offense came out and kind of set the tempo.”

For Elliott, realizing that a good play or day for the defense equals a bad one for the offense, and vice-a-versa, has been one of the biggest adjustments to his first stint as a head coach. But Saturday served as reassurance that – even behind a makeshift offensive line – UVA has something special in Armstrong and his cast of talented receivers, led by Wicks, Keytaon Thompson, Billy Kemp IV and Lavel Davis Jr., who appears to be regaining the form he flashed as a freshman in 2020 before missing last season with a knee injury.

One of the sparks for the offense’s energy Saturday came from the coaching staff’s decision to let backup quarterback Jay Woolfolk – also a pitcher on the UVA baseball team – be tackled live in the scrimmage. The result? Woolfolk extended plays that might well have been whistled dead as sacks if he were wearing a protective, orange jersey.

“We made Jay Woolfolk live and he’s electric. He was hard to tackle,” said Elliott. “When he pulls the ball down, you better watch out because he can fly. He has great change of direction. You can just tell, he’s a natural playmaker with the ball in his hands.”

With potential offensive line starters Noah Josey and Logan Taylor out and Derek Devine limited by a foot injury, Virginia still found success running the football with its running backs -- Hollins, Perris Jones, Cody Brown and freshman Xavier Brown, who has run bigger than the 5-9, 186-pounds he’s listed at on the team’s roster.

Elliott said, if the season started today, Jones would be the team’s starting back, though he stressed that competition is ongoing.

The season, of course, doesn’t start until Sept. 3 when the Cavaliers host Richmond.

Former coach Bronco Mendenhall, who lost his debut game to Richmond at Scott Stadium in 2016, had his team hold spring practices in the stadium to get better accustomed to competing there. Mendenhall, who resigned following last season, went as far as to keep a toaster in the locker room, so the smell of toast could remind players they were at home.

Elliott hasn’t mentioned using any unusual props to emphasize the importance of defending home-field advantage this season. But Saturday’s scrimmage at Scott still brought out the best in the offense and, eventually, a response from the defense.

“Offense came out with a little bit of tempo,” said cornerback Anthony Johnson. “Once we settled in, we made a lot of good stops, made some plays.”

For senior linebacker Nick Jackson, the bounce-back effort saved the day, but the slow start is something he said the unit shouldn’t have – and can’t afford. Seeing the clusters of alumni on the sideline – and thinking about past teammates – should serve as a reminder that no opportunity to play at home should be squandered.

“What would they do to play another snap at Scott Stadium? What would they do to get another drive?” said Jackson. “Every time you get out there, play your heart out.”

NOTES: UVA will hold its annual Meet the Team and movie day on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Scott Stadium.