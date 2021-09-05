Barber: Brennan Armstrong's critical assessment of UVA's offense can only help Hoos moving forward

But Mendenhall said that lack of running back production was actually by design.

“We knew that there would be times through the entire game to kind of build into that, but that wasn’t our first emphasis today,” he said, after winning his fifth straight season opener. “Just because I target something to say, ‘Yeah, we need more of that,’ different games, different circumstances, and especially an opener, that really wasn’t the focus.”

Mendenhall said he was more focused on getting Armstrong repetitions in the passing game – mission accomplished – and that was part of the reason he left the quarterback, arguably Virginia’s most irreplaceable player this season – in the game for one final drive in the fourth quarter.

Armstrong went 4 for 4 for 59 yards passing on that possession, leading the Cavaliers to a touchdown on a 9-yard run by Ronnie Walker Jr.

“The last drive that Brennan was in, that was a glimpse to me of what I’m hopeful to see more of,” said Mendenhall.

If the verdict is out on how much progress UVA has made with that running game, the jury doesn’t have long to deliberate. The Cavaliers face a considerable elevation in opponent when they host Illinois in Week 2.