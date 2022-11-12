Barber: Calamitous start continues Virginia's disappointing season in Year 1 under Tony Elliott

CHARLOTTESVILLE – The luckiest people wearing blue and orange on Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium were the Virginia cheerleaders, who had their back to the field for most of the game.

Behind them unfolded a calamity of startling proportion.

It took Pittsburgh all of 16 seconds to bury UVa in a game the Cavaliers had to win to keep alive their slim bowl hopes.

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s first throw of the day? Intercepted and run back 29 yards for a touchdown.

Pittsburgh 7, UVa 0, just 6 seconds into the game.

Armstrong’s second toss met the same fate.

Pittsburgh, 14, UVa 0, with just 16 seconds off the clock.

From there the Panthers cruised to a 37-7 win, Virginia falling for the third straight time and, for the first time at home this season, never seemed to have a shot.

If the Cavaliers (3-7, 1-6 ACC) bent down to touch their toes Saturday, they would have tickled rock bottom.

But first-year coach Tony Elliott said he’s confidently staying the course.

“I came here with a vision in mind, a goal in mind, and you know what? It may not be going exactly how I planned it to be but I’m not going to lose hope, I’m not going to lose focus, I’m not going to tuck my tail,” said Elliott. “You back me in a corner and I’m going to turn and fight. That’s all I’ve ever done my entire life.”

When UVa ran the ball on the first play of its third possession, the crowd mockingly cheered, even though running back Mike Hollins was stuffed for no gain. Its next five "drives" were three with three-and-outs.

Its final possession of the half ended on a missed field goal. The Cavaliers ran off the field to the sound of their fans booing, a rebuke that mercifully was quickly drowned out by the cheers of the Pittsburgh fans who made the trip to Charlottesville.

“I think it’s human nature to realize stuff like that,” safety Coen King said. “You can’t let it affect you. Coach Elliott says we don’t play for the people in the stands. We’re grateful that they come, the people who do come, the people who can make it. But we always play to a certain standard regardless if it’s a practice or 10 in the stands or if it’s sold out.”

Unlike boxing, where a battered fighter who is punchless on the attack and unable to defend himself can be spared by having the fight stopped, college football offers no such relief. And so the game continued for two more quarters, with Armstrong taking hit after hit and Virginia unable to either protect him or mount any level of counterpunch.

In the end, the Panthers sacked Armstrong eight times and handed UVa its most lopsided home loss since a 31-point beating by Boston College in 2017.

Pitt star running back Israel Abanikanda rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown in what was, essentially, 3 1/2 quarters of running out the clock.

Now, the question facing Virginia, which has two games remaining, as hope for this season – and interest in it – fades, is how much long-term damage a disastrous debut campaign like this one will do to Elliott’s vision? For his part, Elliott is unwavering.

“I’m not going to change my message to the team,” he said. “We’re going to go back to work on Monday and what we’re going to work on is making sure that the core values that we talk about in this program become values and not just words.”

Bronco Mendenhall went 2-10 in his first season with the Cavaliers in 2016, then, three years later, led UVa to a Coastal Division title and an Orange Bowl berth.

Senior linebacker Nick Jackson played three seasons under Mendenhall, starting with that 2019 team that reached the ACC championship game. But he said – just like happened under Mendenhall – success under Elliott may take time.

“Shoot, everybody knows how much I love Coach Bronco, but his first season didn’t start off too well either. There’s a culture change, there’s an environment change,” said Jackson. “I think Coach Elliott’s got unbelievable potential and he’s got an unbelievable staff. And we’ve got a lot of people that are buying in. I think the future’s bright for the program and the future’s bright for everyone on the staff. I have the utmost confidence in them.”

But Elliott inherited a program in much better shape than the one Mendenhall took over, one with more talent, a better balanced roster and a more established culture of winning. He took over a team with higher expectations than a losing season.

Attendance at Scott Stadium has been sparse, with Saturday seeing a season low crowd of 36,529 announced.

Virginia’s current recruiting class – a group of 12 commitments from three-star prospects – ranks next-to-last in the 14-team ACC. Elliott’s program is one of just five without a single four-star pledge among its commitments.

“All I can do is sell what my vision is,” said Elliott. “And there’s going to be some guys that believe in what we’re trying to build here, and those are going to be the guys that we want here at the University of Virginia.”