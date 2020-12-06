Barber: Clemson beatdown shows how far Virginia Tech has fallen

BLACKSBURG – Just four years ago, Justin Fuente had Virginia Tech in the ACC football championship game, taking league-power Clemson down to the wire in a 42-35 loss in Orlando.
Since that 2016 season, Dabo Swinney and the Tigers have gone 50-4, including a 31-2 mark in the league. Fuente and the Hokies? They’re 27-22 overall, and 18-15 in the conference.
Saturday night, in a matchup that lived up less to its primetime designation and more to the mostly-empty Lane Stadium it was played in, the difference in the two programs could not have been more clear.
And it wasn’t just the final score: Clemson 45, Virginia Tech 10.
It was how it unfolded.
There was Virginia Tech, essentially reduced to playing keep-away from the mighty Tigers, impressively holding the ball for 19:53 of the first 30 minutes because it knew its defense would struggle against Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and the rest of the Clemson attack.
There was Tech shuffling a trio of quarterbacks into the game, a discombobulated dance that began with a shaky first possession for starter Hendon Hooker and got thrown into disarray when his replacement, Braxton Burmeister, was injured in the third quarter.
The Hokies went back to Hooker, only to have him exit the game, a departure Fuente attributed to his quarterback being “cold.”
Meanwhile, Lawrence was rushing for two touchdowns and throwing for a third, becoming the winningest quarterback in Clemson history.
There were the Hokies and Fuente, choosing timidity at the end of the first half, content to go to the locker room down 17-10, instead of pressing for another score. The reason, again, an understandable fear of what the Tigers might do if they got the ball back.
It wasn’t necessarily the wrong strategic approach. It was, however, a stark reminder that in the years since Fuente’s first season with the Hokies he has not narrowed the gap between Tech and the conference’s five-time defending champion. Instead, it’s grown into a considerable chasm.
In 2016, Fuente was lauded for his seemingly seamless transition, taking over for the legendary Frank Beamer, honoring his legacy, even retaining his longtime defensive coordinator – Bud Foster – while at the same time, putting his own stamp on the program.
He led Tech to a 10-4 season, a Coastal Division title, the surprisingly competitive title game appearance and a win over Arkansas in the Belk Bowl.
The program took just a slight step back the next season, finishing 9-4, second in the Coastal and ending the year with a Camping World Bowl loss to Oklahoma State.
But the last three seasons, the Hokies slip is undeniable. They’re 18-18 in that time, including this year’s 4-6 mark.
Saturday night was no contest. Clemson had the better players on both sides of the ball. The Tigers made big plays. The Hokies made mistakes.
Tech lost its fourth straight game and appear headed to their second losing record in the last three seasons, something it hadn’t endured since 1992.
It ends the regular season next weekend hosting rival Virginia, a team it had beaten 15 years in a row before that streak ended last year, another blemish on Fuente’s record. Lose that game and cries from fans for a change will only intensify.
The Hokies would owe Fuente $12.5 million if they fire him before Dec. 15, $10 million if they make the move after that date.
Would Whit Babcock make that move in the midst of a pandemic?
The draw of bringing back a Beamer apparently won’t be a factor. Shane Beamer, a former Tech player and assistant and Frank’s son, reportedly will be named South Carolina’s new coach. The Gamecocks, having pulled the plug on Will Muschamp last month, were well positioned at the front of the hiring line and opted to give the 43-year-old his first shot at running his own program.
There’s no denying Beamer’s name opened doors for him, but it’s his resume that landed him this gig. Stops as an assistant at Mississippi State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Georgia and Oklahoma impressed the Gamecocks’ brass, and prompted them to look past the fact that, in his 20 years in college coaching he’s never been an offensive or defensive coordinator.
Of course, another guy who got his shot to be a head coach without having coordinator experience walked the sidelines for Clemson on Saturday night at Beamer’s former home stadium.
Thinks have worked out fine for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers, especially when compared to Fuente and Tech.
