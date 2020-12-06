Barber: Clemson beatdown shows how far Virginia Tech has fallen

Saturday night was no contest. Clemson had the better players on both sides of the ball. The Tigers made big plays. The Hokies made mistakes.

Tech lost its fourth straight game and appear headed to their second losing record in the last three seasons, something it hadn’t endured since 1992.

It ends the regular season next weekend hosting rival Virginia, a team it had beaten 15 years in a row before that streak ended last year, another blemish on Fuente’s record. Lose that game and cries from fans for a change will only intensify.

The Hokies would owe Fuente $12.5 million if they fire him before Dec. 15, $10 million if they make the move after that date.

Would Whit Babcock make that move in the midst of a pandemic?

The draw of bringing back a Beamer apparently won’t be a factor. Shane Beamer, a former Tech player and assistant and Frank’s son, reportedly will be named South Carolina’s new coach. The Gamecocks, having pulled the plug on Will Muschamp last month, were well positioned at the front of the hiring line and opted to give the 43-year-old his first shot at running his own program.