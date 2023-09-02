NASHVILLE, Tenn. – As Virginia prepared to start its preseason football practices, Mike Hollins talked about what it meant to honor the legacy of the three teammates who were killed in November in the on-campus shooting that stunned the university and made national headlines.

Hollins knew it would be a task not measured in points or victories.

“Just us being here,” Hollins, who survived the shooting that killed Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, said back in July. “Being able to play again, and touch the field and just come together as a team is doing their legacy justice.”

Saturday in Nashville, they began that mission, not with what would have been a stunning upset of No. 12 Tennessee in the Volunteers’ own backyard, but with a simple return.

Playing their first game since the rest of their season was cut short in November, UVa lost 49-13 at an anything-but-neutral neutral site game at Nissan Stadium. The Cavaliers’ 21-3 halftime deficit felt like it could have – and perhaps should have – been much, much worse if not for a handful of Tennessee miscues.

The storybook outcome Saturday would have had Virginia pulling the upset, maybe with a big game from Hollins or a late field goal by Will Bettridge, Perry’s close friend who is wearing his No. 41 this season. Freshman wide receiver Suderian Harrison, who went to the same high school as Davis and is wearing his No. 1 this year, might have made a key late catch.

In reality, Hollins was part of a rushing attack that mustered all of 95 yards on 40 carries against Tennessee, as the Volunteers’ exploited their advantages in size and athleticism up front.

Hollins lost seven yards on three carries and had a 2-yard reception.

Bettridge missed a 28-yard field goal in the first quarter, then hit from 30 and 40 later, and Harrison didn’t make a catch until late in the fourth quarter.

“Just to see them get a chance to play football was the victory for me,” second-year coach Tony Elliott said. “Obviously, we have a lot of work to do. I know ultimately we’ll be judged by what the scoreboard says but internally, as a program, I couldn’t be more proud of a group of young men, an administration, a staff, that fought. What we had to endure is unprecedented.”

The bottom line resembled last year. UVa’s game-but-overmatched defense eventually wore down as it got little to nothing from its offense.

But there were signs of progress, too, buried there under the Volunteers massive defensive front and its pile of points produced by its up-tempo attack.

Virginia’s defense acquitted itself well early, making a number of third-down stops before seeming to wear down as the game wore on. It won’t face an offense this talented again this season.

Receiver Malachi Fields, who missed most of last season with a foot injury, showed signs of being a big-time receiver. And the Cavaliers did not turn the ball over. Those will be the things that Elliott and his staff point to as Virginia prepares for what figures to be an equally-emotional game – its home opener against James Madison.

“Prior to the game, I was at peace knowing that the victory had already been won,” Elliott said. “This team, getting to this point and being here in the face of everything? You’ve got to remember, every day they walk out onto that field they’re reminded. Every day they walk off that field they’re reminded. Every day they go to class on grounds, they’re reminded. Every day they’re reminded of what happened.”

There were ample reminders Saturday, starting with a moment of silence to honor Chandler, Davis and Perry before the game.

Since the shooting, Elliott has been deliberate in his choice of words when he talks about what’s next for his program, emphasizing Virginia is moving forward, not moving on.

The first step forward came Saturday, when this team honored their slain teammates simply by getting back on the football field.