Barber: For better or worse, 2020 was an unforgettable year in college sports

3) Virginia Tech women’s hoops success: Kenny Brooks reached the NCAA tournament in six of his last 10 seasons at JMU, including each of his last three years there before accepting the Virginia Tech job. But despite a 65-40 record in his first three seasons with the Hokies, the NCAA tournament had eluded him. That appeared to set to change in 2020. At 21-9, led by Richmond native Taja Cole, Tech was fixing to receive a tourney bid. The disappointment of not having the chance doesn’t erase the impressive resume, and the team’s 6-0 start to this new season means the end of the Hokies’ 14-year drought may have been just slightly delayed.

2) No bowls for UVA or Virginia Tech: After a full season of following stringent COVID-19 safety protocols, rules that kept UVA and Virginia Tech’s players from spending much if any time with their families for months, both teams decided not to accept potential invitations to bowl games. For Bronco Mendenhall’s Cavaliers, that meant missing out on a fourth straight bowl appearance. It would have been just the third time in program history. Of course, it meant even more at Virginia Tech, where not playing in a bowl ended the nation’s longest streak at 27 straight years.

1) Virginia Tech football reclaims the Commonwealth Cup: A year ago, Virginia ended a 15-year losing streak to the rival Hokies and took possession of the game’s trophy, the Commonwealth Cup. How long did the Cavaliers keep it? Just over a year. In a game pushed from September to December due to COVID issues at Tech, the Hokies scored a 33-15 win at Lane Stadium in what ended up being the final game for both teams in 2020. Behind the running of Khalil Herbert and one of the best defensive outings under new coordinator Justin Hamilton, Tech gave its fans something to celebrate in 2020 and helped coach Justin Fuente keep his job going into 2021.