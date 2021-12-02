Barber: For new Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry, what's old is what makes Hokies special

That fit helped outweigh concerns about the 51-year-old Pry, a college coach’s son, having never been a head coach. He got his early experience in the business coaching defense at East Stroudsburg, where his father was coaching the offense, and spent three years in Blacksburg as a graduate assistant.

Pry was James Franklin’s associate head coach at Vanderbilt and Penn State.

His connections to Virginia, first as a high school student in Lexington while his father worked at VMI, later as a Hokies’ GA and most recently as a successful recruiter in the Commonwealth for the Nittany Lions, also helped tip the scales in his favor in the eyes of Tech athletic director Whit Babcock, who honed in on a group of 3-5 candidates, mostly sitting head coaches.

Pry became emotional and choked up twice during his introductory remarks. The first came when he talked about Franklin, and the second came when discussing Beamer.

“James is like a brother to me,” said Pry, who worked with Franklin at Vanderbilt before they went to PSU. “12 years. I wasn’t sure if I’d ever step out and do my own thing, and it took this place to do it. It took what Coach [Beamer] built, and Bud [Foster] and so many others to be the right place for me.”