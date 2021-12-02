Barber: For new Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry, what's old is what makes Hokies special

BLACKSBURG – When Brent Pry held up a No. 25 Virginia Tech jersey, the number worn by former coach Frank Beamer, it was more than a photo op.
For Pry, introduced Thursday as the Hokies’ next football coach, the tradition at Virginia Tech isn’t decorative. It’s foundational.
His appreciation for that history is a big reason why he was tapped to replace Justin Fuente.
And it gave Thursday’s proceedings the warmth of a family reunion.
“We’re never going to lose that,” said Pry. “That’s why I’m here today. I love the tradition at Virginia Tech. I think it means something. It’s special. That’s one of the things that separates Tech from other places.”
Seated in the two front rows of Thursday’s introductory press conference, Beamer and longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster smiled, flashed thumbs ups and laughed out loud as new Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry lobbed compliment after compliment their way.
Pry teased Beamer about Pry’s less-than-memorable stint as a high school player at a Tech football camp. He cut into a question about his aggressive defensive approach by saying, “I wonder where I got that from, Bud?”
“I think there’s a fit here,” Foster said Thursday. “Somebody who understands the tradition but also understands the expectations and the standard. And what it takes to do that here.”
That fit helped outweigh concerns about the 51-year-old Pry, a college coach’s son, having never been a head coach. He got his early experience in the business coaching defense at East Stroudsburg, where his father was coaching the offense, and spent three years in Blacksburg as a graduate assistant.
Pry was James Franklin’s associate head coach at Vanderbilt and Penn State.
His connections to Virginia, first as a high school student in Lexington while his father worked at VMI, later as a Hokies’ GA and most recently as a successful recruiter in the Commonwealth for the Nittany Lions, also helped tip the scales in his favor in the eyes of Tech athletic director Whit Babcock, who honed in on a group of 3-5 candidates, mostly sitting head coaches.
Pry became emotional and choked up twice during his introductory remarks. The first came when he talked about Franklin, and the second came when discussing Beamer.
“James is like a brother to me,” said Pry, who worked with Franklin at Vanderbilt before they went to PSU. “12 years. I wasn’t sure if I’d ever step out and do my own thing, and it took this place to do it. It took what Coach [Beamer] built, and Bud [Foster] and so many others to be the right place for me.”
Pry’s very real passion for Tech’s past should re-open doors with much of the program’s alumni, something that many of them felt was lacking during the six seasons under Justin Fuente, who was fired with two games remaining this season after going 43-31 at Tech, but just 24-23 in his final four years.
Though the national narrative on Fuente files his tenure neatly into the big folder of ‘it’s tough to follow a legend,’ the reality is, Fuente and Babcock fairly seamlessly navigated the transition from Beamer. They retained Foster as the defensive coordinator, instituted the honor of giving one special teams standout the No. 25 jersey for each game and had Beamer and his wife in a highly-visible suite next door to the press box for all their home games.
“The last transition was good,” Beamer said Thursday. “And a lot of people are ready and want to jump in and help this one be good and get all of the Hokies together. I’ve always talked about when we’re together we’re strong. And that’s the way we want to be.”
Former players overwhelmingly never felt connected to the program during Fuente’s tenure the way they did during the Beamer and Foster years. That is something Pry has already begun working to improve, reaching out to Hokie alumni as one of his first official acts on the job.
“That’s one thing he’ll bring that I think we had under Coach Beamer’s regime,” said Foster. “That’s one thing that Brent embraces.”
