Barber: For UVA, a year of championships, COVID and change

With Virginia football's 6-2 start to the season, followed by a four-game slide, and Brennan Armstrong's record-breaking year at quarterback, the Cavaliers should have been the story of the year on the gridiron. But they were reduced to mere footnotes when, five days after ending the regular season with a loss to rival Virginia Tech, coach Bronco Mendenhall stunned the program by announcing he was stepping away from college football. Mendenhall, who took over a struggling UVA team after the 2015 season and got it bowl eligible each of the past five years, said he would coach the team's bowl game before moving on with his life. In the weeks that followed, Virginia accepted an invitation to the Fenway Bowl, hired Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott as Mendenhall's successor, and then dropped out of the bowl due to COVID issues.