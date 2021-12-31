Barber: For UVA, a year of championships, COVID and change

CHARLOTTESVILLE
The past year saw fans file back into Scott Stadium and John Paul Jones Arena and some sense of normalcy return to college sports. With that came another two national championship trophies for Virginia’s collection and a record-setting football season for the school’s star quarterback.
There were unexpected successes, including the baseball team’s return to Omaha, and — of course — the usual sports fan’s fill of disappointment. (Look no further than how the basketball and football seasons ended.)
The COVID-19 pandemic proved to be far from finished messing with us. Virginia’s women’s basketball team, citing both the virus and injury concerns, opted out of its season after an 0-5 start that saw it get down to seven available players. FCS football and soccer were among the sports that pushed their seasons to the spring, with UVA’s unseeded women’s soccer team making a surprising run to the College Cup in May.
And then, before the calendar flipped, December put the Virginia football program through an emotional ringer. A shocking resignation, a new beginning and one final COVID cancellation, this time the team’s bowl game.
How should we look back on 2021? To use the parlance of sports: It built an early lead over 2020 with a strong start, and was barely saved by the bell as it fell apart down the stretch.
1With Virginia football’s 6-2 start to the season, followed by a four-game slide, and Brennan Armstrong’s record-breaking year at quarterback, the Cavaliers should have been the story of the year on the gridiron. But they were reduced to mere footnotes when, five days after ending the regular season with a loss to rival Virginia Tech, coach Bronco Mendenhall stunned the program by announcing he was stepping away from college football. Mendenhall, who took over a struggling UVA team after the 2015 season and got it bowl eligible each of the past five years, said he would coach the team’s bowl game before moving on with his life. In the weeks that followed, Virginia accepted an invitation to the Fenway Bowl, hired Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott as Mendenhall’s successor, and then dropped out of the bowl due to COVID issues.
2Behind Jay Huff and Sam Hauser, UVA basketball won the ACC’s regular season title and might have followed it up with a tournament crown. But after Reece Beekman’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifted the Cavaliers past Syracuse in the quarterfinals, a positive test for a player sent Virginia home early from Greensboro and threw its NCAA status into limbo. Virginia made the field and cleared protocols in time to head to Indianapolis for the Big Dance, but had just one day of practice before falling to Ohio in the first round.
3UVA’s baseball team’s surprising run to the College World Series had enough storylines to fill out its own top five list. After a discouraging 4-12 start to ACC play, the Cavaliers fought their way into the NCAA tournament field. They won four straight elimination games to reach the Super Regionals, where — after dropping the opener — they won back-to-back games against Dallas Baptist to advance to their first College World Series since 2015. Devin Ortiz and Kyle Teel hit home runs that will live in UVA baseball history, and reliever Stephen Schoch gave one of the all-time great post-game interviews, explaining that a fan had offered him Dippin Dots ice cream in exchange for blowing the game.
And once the team reached Omaha, Logan Michael hit the home run of a lifetime, clearing the fences on Father’s Day with his father, who is battling pancreatic cancer, in the stands. Virginia left Nebraska with a 1-2 mark but a memorable season, nonetheless.
4Perhaps no team felt the sting of 2019’s spring sports washout like UVA’s women’s swimming team. The Cavaliers believed they had a real chance to win the program’s first-ever national championship and were the event’s No. 1 seed, backing up that notion. A year later, UVA — led by Paige Madden, Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh — delivered on its destiny delayed, capturing the crown. The success didn’t end there. Madden, Douglass, Walsh and incoming freshman Emma Wyant all won medals for Team USA at the Olympics in Tokyo.
5After winning the 2019 national championship, UVA’s men’s lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany instructed his players not to talk about defending their title or repeating. When 2020’s postseason was canceled, Tiffany got a virtual-do over and took the opposite approach to the 2021 season. Virginia embraced the challenge of winning the program’s first-ever back-to-back crowns. And after thrilling one-goal wins over North Carolina and Maryland in the semifinals and finals in Hartford, Conn., the Cavaliers celebrated that exact accomplishment.
