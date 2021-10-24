Barber: Funky finish takes some shine off UVA's fourth straight win

Virginia hasn't been a stranger to strange finishes. It won at Miami and at Louisville in back-to-back weeks when its opponent missed game-winning field goals tries on the final play.

In this one, Georgia Tech recovered a pair of onside kicks and scored two touchdowns in the final 1:16 of play, turning a laugher into nothing to laugh about for Virginia.

“It felt like it was over,” said Armstrong, who threw for 396 yards and four scores and ran for another 99 yards and two touchdowns. “It’s frustrating. It’s a great win. You don’t take wins for granted. Just with the cushion we had, it just felt like that feels like a better win.”

While the players bemoaned a sloppy ending that left the final score far less impressive than it could have been, it was errors much earlier in the game that could portend problems going forward for Virginia, which has a chance to pull itself into the national rankings with its next two games coming against non-conference foes BYU and Notre Dame.