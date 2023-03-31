Havoc has left the building.

Energy and entertainment, Ryan Odom promised, has not.

“There are a lot of different ways to win basketball games,” VCU’s new basketball coach said Friday after being introduced at the Siegel Center.

It sounded like ‘Havoc’ – the trademark nickname for the frantic, turnover inducing style of basketball played by the Rams under Shaka Smart and his subsequent disciples – was here to stay. Mike Rhoades seemed to vow he'd never leave the Rams, telling his mother during his introductory press conference, “the ride stops here.”

It didn’t. Rhoades rode off for the Penn State job Wednesday, packed up ‘Havoc’ and carted it off to Happy Valley. VCU finally stopped shaking fruit from the Smart tree and now it'll be Odom Ball – a placeholder name, perhaps? – that takes the Rams into their future.

Make no bones about it. This will look different.

Odom’s Utah State team this season ranked ninth in the 11-team Mountain West in steals, averaging just five a game. Rhoades’ final VCU Rams squad was taking the ball away from opponents 8.9 times a night.

Still, Odom’s teams don’t play slow. Far from it. In fact, the Aggies had a higher adjusted tempo, per the basketball analytics website KenPom.com, this past season than the Rams. Utah State averaged 68.6 possessions per game last season, while VCU averaged 67.9.

Offensively, Odom likes his players to spread the floor and look for open shots, especially from beyond the 3-point arc. He used the slogan “the best man is the open man” with his Aggies players.

Odom wasted no time introducing his prospective new players to his way.

Assistant Bryce Crawford, who Odom said will be on his VCU staff after working together for the past nine years, cut up a highlight video that Odom showed the current Rams, even as many of them have entered their names in the NCAA transfer portal.

Guard Zeb Jackson, a Michigan transfer who played this season for VCU and has one year of eligibility remaining, said the video focused on spacing, ball movement and driving and kicking to create open shots.

“The style of play still looks like a style of play that fits me very well. It’s fast paced, moving the ball, unselfish, shooting a lot, playing fast, trying to score points,” Jackson said. “I like what he’s talking about. It’ll be interesting to see what else he has to say.”

Odom plans to meet with players individually over the next few days and said he’s eager to show them more of his plans for the Rams. But he also stressed that he’s not looking to clone his most recent team from Utah State here in Richmond.

He simply wanted this group of players to get a general sense of how his teams play.

“Utah State doesn’t necessarily look exactly like UMBC, and UMBC doesn’t necessarily look exactly like Lenoir-Rhyne,” Odom said. “I wanted it on their minds. I wanted it in their brains. I wanted them to be able to see, 'Can you fit in this style of play?'”

Odom’s style has been refined over eight seasons leading programs from Division II Lenoir-Rhyne to UMBC – where he famously stunned one-seed Virginia as a 16-seed in the 2018 NCAA tournament – to, most recently, Utah State.

That résumé makes him VCU’s most seasoned basketball hire, in terms of Division I experience, since it named Virginia Tech alum Mack McCarthy coach in 1998, after McCarthy had coached 12 seasons at Chattanooga.

Odom’s way, including 19 games as Charlotte’s interim coach in 2015, has produced a 149-96 record, two NCAA tournament appearances, one NIT trip and a berth in the CBI.

That experience means Odom knows well enough not to jam square pegs in round holes. His first VCU team is likely to look more like a hybrid of what he wants and what he has.

Friday afternoon, as black, yellow and white balloons bounced around the Siegel Center floor, Odom graciously played his role in the introduction show, but didn’t hide his desire to get to work.

“I’m excited to get in the gym with these guys, see their skill set, see what they have,” he said. “I never prejudge anyone. It’s one thing to watch a guy, his clips, over the course of a season. It’s another thing to get in the gym with him and see what they can do.”

Odom will get in the gym soon. Ram Nation is eager to see what he can do.

PHOTOS: VCU announces their new men's basketball head coach, Ryan Odom.